Car vandalised, party workers injured in attack by Trinamool supporters, alleges Bengal BJP chief

BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh alleged his vehicle was attacked and some party workers were injured in an attack by ruling Trinamool Congress activists in the state’s East Midnapore district on Monday.

He accused Trinamool MP Dibyendu Adhikari, the younger brother of state transport minister Subhendu Adhikari and son of Lok Sabha MP Sishir Adhikari, of being behind the attacks.

“Stones and bricks were hurled incessantly upon our workers for 15 minutes. At least 10 of our men were injured and a few were hospitalised. As many as 30 motorbikes were damaged. Our vehicle has been vandalised from all sides,” he said.

“Trinamool Congress is attacking us since they know they cannot stop us in a democratic manner. The attack was launched in front of the Tamluk MP (Dibyendu Adhikari),” he said, adding this was the seventh time he was attacked in the state.

Rejecting the allegation, Dibyendu Adhikari said Trinamool workers were not involved at all in the clash that actually took place between two factions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), both of which were trying to nominate its mondal sabhapati.

“BJP organised the meeting in a hall that is run by the municipality under the control of our party. But we gave the permission to hold the meeting. There is conflict between two factions of the party. In fact, some of them attacked our party supporters. I was present at a Viswakarma Puja close by and I also rushed there after hearing that my party men were assaulted,” he claimed.

According to a section of BJP workers, as soon as Ghosh reached Contai, some BJP activists raised slogans “Go back Dilip Ghosh” while his effigy was also set on fire, enraging another faction. A Trinamool workers said that there was a party office nearby and as people from there ran out to find out what happened, a clash ensued.

Police said a total of five persons were injured.

“We are trying to control the situation. The five who were injured were taken to Contai hospital,” said Indrajit Basu, the additional superintendent of police (rural) of East Midnapore district.

Over the past few months, BJP and Trinamool supporters have been trading allegations of attacking each other.

The last time Ghosh was allegedly attacked was on August 8 when some miscreants had thrown stones at his car in Khatra area of Bankura district when he was on his way back after having dinner at the house of a party worker. Though Ghosh escaped unhurt, his car was damaged.

