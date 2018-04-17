CID officer shoots self at Kolkata headquarters, critical

A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer of West Bengal was critically injured after he allegedly shot himself using his service revolver inside the agency’s headquarters in Kolkata on Tuesday morning, a senior CID officer said.

Binay Bhattacharya, a sub-inspector of the agency’s Barasat section, allegedly shot himself inside a room of Bhawani Bhawan at around 11 am.

Hearing the sound of firing, other CID officers rushed to the room and found him lying in a pool of blood with his service revolver in one hand, the officer said.

He was taken to SSKM Hospital where his condition was stated to be “very critical”, hospital sources said. Bhattacharyya was probably depressed due to problems in his personal life, the CID officer said.