Covid-19: Central team likely to meet Bengal govt representatives today

Covid-19: Central team likely to meet Bengal govt representatives today

The team members on Tuesday chalked out their plans and will hold a video conference with senior officials of the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday for advise on their next steps, a source said.

kolkata Updated: May 06, 2020 06:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Twenty central public health teams have been deployed to as many districts with high incidence of Covid-19 to identify the loopholes and help the state governments in implementing them.
The central team deployed by the Union Health Ministry to assist the Health Department in containing the Covid-19 pandemic chalked out plans here on Tuesday for its next course of action, a source said.

There was no meeting between members of the central team with any of the West Bengal government representatives, according to the source.

The team members on Tuesday chalked out their plans and will hold a video conference with senior officials of the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday for advise on their next steps, the source said.

“Tomorrow, they are likely to meet representatives from the state government. As of now, there is nothing scheduled,” the source said.

Twenty central public health teams have been deployed to as many districts with high incidence of Covid-19 to identify the loopholes and help the state governments in implementing them.

The teams have been constituted with experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the AIIMS, the JIPMER, the All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health and others.

The team is scheduled to submit their observations along with recommendations either to additional chief secretary or the Health Department principal secretary of the respective states.

kolkata news