Covid-19 kills 24 police personnel in Bengal; nearly 8,000 test positive so far

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 09:21 IST

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is taking a toll on West Bengal Police, one of the frontline workers battling the pandemic for over six months.

Around 8,000 West Bengal Police personnel has tested Covid-19 positive, including 24 deaths.

“Data showed that 7,963 West Bengal Police personnel has tested Covid-19 positive. The corresponding death toll is 24. The state government has provided compensation to the next of kin and a job for a family member of each of the deceased,” said an official of the state home department.

The break-up revealed that 5,869 and 2,094 West Bengal and Kolkata Police personnel, respectively, have tested Covid-19 positive until September 8.

The Covid-19-related toll is 15 and nine for West Bengal and Kolkata Police, respectively, until September 8.

At least 16 deceased police personnel’s next of kin have been provided jobs by the Bengal government. A sum of Rs 10 lakh has also been provided to each family of the deceased as compensation.

Bengal is fast emerging a hotbed for political gatherings and protests amid the pandemic because the crucial assembly polls are slated be held in May next year.

The police are having a harrowing time because of a spurt in political activities, despite the viral outbreak.

“We have to tackle these rallies and most of the time the social distancing norms can’t be maintained. Many party supporters don’t wear face masks, which make us more susceptible to contract the contagion. Besides, it is not possible to maintain social distancing norms while apprehending an accused,” said a police officer.

Earlier, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged the opposition not to take out rallies and stage protests as political activities are taking a toll on the state’s police force.

“A few thousand frontline workers, including doctors and bureaucrats from both the state government and the private sector, have tested Covid-19 positive. Out of them, 28 have succumbed to the viral infection to date,” said a state government official.

Bengal has reported 1,90,063 Covid-19 cases, of which around 1.6 lakh have recovered from their viral infections. While 3,730 Covid-19 patients have died so far. At present, the state has over 23,000 active Covid-19 cases.

“Kolkata has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases. While North 24 Parganas – the second-most populous district in the country – is catching up fast. Kolkata has recorded 44,400 Covid-19 cases, followed by North 24 Parganas (39,400),” said an official.