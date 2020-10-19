e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / As Covid-19 cases surge in West Bengal, high court makes Durga Puja pandals no entry zones for visitors

As Covid-19 cases surge in West Bengal, high court makes Durga Puja pandals no entry zones for visitors

The order from court come samid heightened fervour and enthusiasm among people to celebrate the five-day long Durga Puja festival, starting on Tuesday.

kolkata Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 16:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease in Kolkata.
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease in Kolkata.(REUTERS)
         

All Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal have virtually been declared no-entry zones by Calcutta High Court which ordered a ban on pandal hopping on Monday due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Only organisers can enter the pandals and names of people allowed to enter have to be displayed outside it, the order from the high court said.

The order comes amid heightened fervour and enthusiasm among people to celebrate the five-day long Durga Puja festival, starting Tuesday.

Also read | Durga Puja: No pandals this year at CR Park, other areas in south Delhi

The state’s death toll went past the 6,000-mark on Sunday with 64 more fatalities, even as a record number of 3,983 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3.21 lakh.

In West Bengal, Durga Puja is celebrated in a grand manner with increased participation from the state government. Every year, nearly 37,000 pandals are set up and bring an economic boom.

tags
top news
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
Tejashwi Yadav makes a U-turn, shows ‘sympathy’ for Chirag Paswan
Tejashwi Yadav makes a U-turn, shows ‘sympathy’ for Chirag Paswan
‘Absolutely not’ surprised Donald Trump got Covid-19: Anthony Fauci
‘Absolutely not’ surprised Donald Trump got Covid-19: Anthony Fauci
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
KKR vs SRH & MI vs KXIP Review and CSK vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs SRH & MI vs KXIP Review and CSK vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In