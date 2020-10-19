As Covid-19 cases surge in West Bengal, high court makes Durga Puja pandals no entry zones for visitors

kolkata

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 16:32 IST

All Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal have virtually been declared no-entry zones by Calcutta High Court which ordered a ban on pandal hopping on Monday due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Only organisers can enter the pandals and names of people allowed to enter have to be displayed outside it, the order from the high court said.

The order comes amid heightened fervour and enthusiasm among people to celebrate the five-day long Durga Puja festival, starting Tuesday.

Also read | Durga Puja: No pandals this year at CR Park, other areas in south Delhi

The state’s death toll went past the 6,000-mark on Sunday with 64 more fatalities, even as a record number of 3,983 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3.21 lakh.

In West Bengal, Durga Puja is celebrated in a grand manner with increased participation from the state government. Every year, nearly 37,000 pandals are set up and bring an economic boom.