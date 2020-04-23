e-paper
Eastern Railway hospital doctor tests positive for Covid-19

Eastern Railway hospital doctor tests positive for Covid-19

The doctor, who was on leave since April 14 as she was feeling unwell, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, ER spokesperson Nikhil Chakraborty said.

kolkata Updated: Apr 23, 2020 14:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Four members of the doctor’s family have also been asked to remain under home quarantine by the state health department, the spokesperson said, adding that they will be tested for Covid-19.(REUTERS photo )
         

A doctor at an Eastern Railway (ER) hospital here has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson of the railway zone said on Thursday.

She has been admitted to a private hospital in the city, he said.

At least 10 staff members of the B R Singh Hospital, the main hospital of the Eastern Railway, have been asked to go on home quarantine by authorities of the medical establishment as they had come in contact with the doctor at their workplace, the spokesperson said.

Four members of the doctor’s family have also been asked to remain under home quarantine by the state health department, he said, adding that they will be tested for Covid-19.

No coronavirus patient has so far been treated at the B R Singh Hospital, he added.

