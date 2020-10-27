Five killed in boat capsize during Durga idol immersion in Bengal

kolkata

At least five persons, including three members of a family, were killed, when the boats in which they were carrying an idol of Goddess Durga for immersion capsized in the middle of a water body in Murshidabad district in West Bengal.

Police said that the revellers didn’t take any permission from the police to hold the immersion procession. Besides, too many people had boarded the two boats in violation of social distancing norms that are in place because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

A huge crowd had also gathered on the banks of the water body to watch the immersion at Beldanga.

“At around 6.30 pm the two boats, carrying the idol, capsized in the middle of the water body at Beldanga. Five persons went missing. Later, their bodies were fished out at night,” said a police officer.

The dead have been identified as Rohan Pal (23), Arindam Banerjee (23), Sukhendu De (21), Rubai Hazra Banerjee (20) and Mohor Hazra Banerjee (34).

According to local residents, the puja was organised by a noted family in Beldanga, who had received the title of ‘Hazra’ from the Nawabs of Bengal.

The puja is being held for many years and every year the members of the Hazra family and local residents bring out an immersion procession.