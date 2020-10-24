e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Bengal pandal depicts Durga crowning a health care worker, swiftly goes viral

Bengal pandal depicts Durga crowning a health care worker, swiftly goes viral

In this unique representation, the goddess Durga has been depicted as paying tribute to a woman health worker with a crown in her hand, instead of her customary trident (Trishul).

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 14:24 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Murshidabad, West Bengal
(ANI)
In this theme-based pandal, goddess Durga is seen crowning the health-care worker. (ANI)
         

After Barisha Club’s idol depicting goddess Durga as a migrant worker in Kolkata won several hearts, another Durga Puja pandal in Murshidabad is now making a splash while paying tribute to the health care workers.

Bengal is known for its theme-based pandals during the Durga Puja festival. A Durga Puja pandal in Murshidabad has installed idols while paying tribute to the healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this theme-based pandal, goddess Durga is seen crowning the healthcare worker. In this unique representation, the goddess Durga has been depicted as paying tribute to a woman health worker with a crown in her hand, instead of her customary trident (Trishul).

“Our theme this year is COVID-2020. The health care workers across the country are working for us and our pandal’s theme is basically to pay tribute to them. Goddess Durga is seen crowning the health care worker. Another message via this theme is to make people aware to follow COVID-19 safety measures and protect themselves,” said Shoumodip Shonai, member of the pandal’s club.

The pandal is a poignant representation of how our health care workers across the country have put the lives of others first by working tirelessly to serve the people of the nation amid the pandemic.

“We want to tell people via our theme-based pandal that they are safe in the hands of our doctor and they are helping to get us cured of this disease,” said Kaveri Sinha, another member.

Various themed pandals in West Bengal have taken social media by a storm this year.

