Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee discharged from hospital

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 18:28 IST

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, 76, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, six days after he was admitted in critical condition with symptoms such as breathlessness and low oxygen count in blood. He was immediately put on ventilation.

Bhattacharjee’s condition improved very fast, said doctors who attended on the veteran CPI(M) leader at a well-known private hospital in south Kolkata. A 13-member medical board was formed for his treatment.

Bhattacharjee has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for more than a decade.

“Bhattacharjee was in a very critical state when he was admitted and we were extremely concerned. But the doctors chose the correct path of treatment and the former chief minister responded very well. He literally fought back,” Dr Rupali Basu, CEO of Woodlands Hospital, told HT.

“He was discharged from hospital with acceptable clinical parameters. He was given homecare advice regarding nutrition, medication, nebulisation, bipap, physiotherapy etc. A team of doctors and nurses went to his home. Bhattacharjee interacted with us and thanked the doctors,” said Dr Basu.

Till Monday, Bhattacharjee was on intermittent non-invasive ventilator. He was conscious, alert and communicating verbally. He even had food.

Bhattacharjee was rushed to the hospital on December 9. He was first admitted in the emergency ward and later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

In September last year, the CPI(M) leader was admitted at the same hospital after he complained of an acute breathing problem. His blood pressure was found to be quite low and his oxygen concentration had deteriorated. Bhattacharjee however recovered in a few days. “This time, however, his condition was much worse,” said Dr Basu.