e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Kolkata Metro resume operations on Sundays from today

Kolkata Metro resume operations on Sundays from today

The Kolkata Metro restarted it operations from September 14, more than five months after its services were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

kolkata Updated: Oct 04, 2020 11:10 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The north south section of the Kolkata Metro is considered to be the city’s lifeline.
The north south section of the Kolkata Metro is considered to be the city’s lifeline. (HT Photo)
         

The Kolkata Metro Railway resumed its services on Sundays from today. The first service commenced from both Dumdum and Kavi Subhash stations at 10.10 am and the last one will end at 7.30 pm, authorities said.

The Kolkata Metro twitter handle stated that senior citizens can travel anytime in Metro by producing age verification documents like Aadhar, PAN card, passport, voter ID and driving license. No e-passes are required for them.

The Metro services will run at an interval of 20 minutes.

 

The Kolkata Metro restarted it operations from September 14, more than five months after its services were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Special trains were operated on September 13 for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) candidates and guardians only. The services were, however, available only from Monday to Saturday.

“Metro Railway is going to resume its services on Sunday from October 4. On Sundays the services would be available from 10:10 am to 7:30 pm,” a Kolkata Metro spokesperson had said.

As the Durga puja season nears and the shopping spree has started, metro services would be available only on the north-south section and not on the east-west corridor.

The north south section of the Kolkata Metro is considered to be the city’s lifeline. After resuming its services, the north south corridor is carrying around 50,000 passengers every day.

With passenger count increasing, the Kolkata Metro had already increased the number of trains from September 28 taking the total number of trains from 110 to 116 that runs every day in the north-south corridor.

tags
top news
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Eye on China, Canada formulates new Indo-Pacific policy
Eye on China, Canada formulates new Indo-Pacific policy
‘When will India get Covid-19 vaccine?’: Health minister to answer today
‘When will India get Covid-19 vaccine?’: Health minister to answer today
Schools in Delhi to remain shut till October 31
Schools in Delhi to remain shut till October 31
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
Pak Islamist party chief’s elevation as joint oppn leader raises eyebrows
Pak Islamist party chief’s elevation as joint oppn leader raises eyebrows
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In