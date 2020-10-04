Kolkata Metro resume operations on Sundays from today

kolkata

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 11:10 IST

The Kolkata Metro Railway resumed its services on Sundays from today. The first service commenced from both Dumdum and Kavi Subhash stations at 10.10 am and the last one will end at 7.30 pm, authorities said.

The Kolkata Metro twitter handle stated that senior citizens can travel anytime in Metro by producing age verification documents like Aadhar, PAN card, passport, voter ID and driving license. No e-passes are required for them.

The Metro services will run at an interval of 20 minutes.

The Kolkata Metro restarted it operations from September 14, more than five months after its services were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Special trains were operated on September 13 for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) candidates and guardians only. The services were, however, available only from Monday to Saturday.

“Metro Railway is going to resume its services on Sunday from October 4. On Sundays the services would be available from 10:10 am to 7:30 pm,” a Kolkata Metro spokesperson had said.

As the Durga puja season nears and the shopping spree has started, metro services would be available only on the north-south section and not on the east-west corridor.

The north south section of the Kolkata Metro is considered to be the city’s lifeline. After resuming its services, the north south corridor is carrying around 50,000 passengers every day.

With passenger count increasing, the Kolkata Metro had already increased the number of trains from September 28 taking the total number of trains from 110 to 116 that runs every day in the north-south corridor.