e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Kolkata Police files case against activist for spreading misinformation

Kolkata Police files case against activist for spreading misinformation

A senior officer of the Kolkata Police said that the song in the video clearly refers to Bangladesh.

kolkata Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 06:00 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kolkata
Police block the road near French Consulate in the view of Muslim groups' protests against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad which they deem blasphemous, in Kolkata.
Police block the road near French Consulate in the view of Muslim groups' protests against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad which they deem blasphemous, in Kolkata. (PTI)
         

A case was filed against activist Madhu Purnima Kishwar on Monday for tweeting the video of an Islamic rally in Bangladesh, claiming that it was held in Kolkata, police said.

A senior officer of the Kolkata Police said that the song in the video clearly refers to Bangladesh.

“In fact, we can see several flags of Bangladesh in the video,” he said. “But, the person who shared the video on social media said it to be Kolkata. This is absolutely incorrect and misleading, posing a threat to the law and order here,” he added. Based on the FIR lodged against Kishwar, the Kolkata Police’s Information Technology (IT) unit has started a probe into the matter, the officer said.

Marking Kishwar’s tweet as fake, the city police said on social media: “#FakeNewsAlert A video clip from Bangladesh is being falsely claimed to be from Kolkata. Legal action initiated.” Kishwar, who has a verified Twitter handle with over 20 lakh followers, then deleted the clip and apologised, stating that the video was sent to her by “an otherwise reliable friend”.

“Dear @KolkataPolice, I have never knowingly indulged in spreading fake news. I deleted it the moment a friend called & alerted me. This video was sent to me by an otherwise reliable friend. My sincere apologies for having forwarded it, mistaking procession in Dacca for Kolkata,” she tweeted.

tags
top news
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
D-day for 58 assembly seats across 11 states
D-day for 58 assembly seats across 11 states
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
China ready to talk on all flashpoints: Officials
China ready to talk on all flashpoints: Officials
Behind Covid vaccine, a couple with shared passion for cancer research
Behind Covid vaccine, a couple with shared passion for cancer research
Minors raped: Both suspects were familiar to victims, say police
Minors raped: Both suspects were familiar to victims, say police
Covid update: Vaccine 90% effective claim; USA past 1 crore-mark  
Covid update: Vaccine 90% effective claim; USA past 1 crore-mark  
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In