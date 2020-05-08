e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge lit up to mark Tagore’s birthday, honour Covid-19 warriors

Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge lit up to mark Tagore’s birthday, honour Covid-19 warriors

While the bridge was first lit up in tri-colour to mark the birth anniversary of Tagore, Asia’s first Nobel laureate, the colours later changed to white to honour the frontline Covid-19 warriors

kolkata Updated: May 08, 2020 22:53 IST
Joydeep Thakur | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Joydeep Thakur | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge was lit up to mark Gurudev Rabindranth Tagore’s birth anniversary as well as to honour Corona Warriors, May 8, 2020.
Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge was lit up to mark Gurudev Rabindranth Tagore’s birth anniversary as well as to honour Corona Warriors, May 8, 2020. (HT Photo)
         

Kolkata’s iconic Howrah Bridge was lit up on Friday using special light and sound system to mark the 159th birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and to honour the frontline Covid warriors.

While the bridge was first lit up in tri-colour to mark the birth anniversary of Tagore, Asia’s first Nobel laureate, the colours later changed to white to honour the frontline Covid-19 warriors including medical and police personnel. Three colours – red, orange and green – were then used to portray the three zones demarcated for the coronavirus pandemic. The entire bridge was finally lit up with green lights, indicating victory over the disease.

“In these troubled times we planned to send a symbolic message – Message of Hope – to all people through the special lighting installed on the bridge,” said Sanjoy Kumar Mukherjee, senior public relations officer of Kolkata Port Trust, which maintains the bridge.

This is the same interactive light and sound system that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2020 during his visit to Kolkata.

Rabindra Setu, popularly known as Howrah Bridge, was commissioned in 1943 and is considered to be an engineering marvel as it does not have nuts and bolts, but was formed by riveting the whole structure.

There have been similar displays of the country’s gratitude to the Covid-19 warriors in the last few weeks. In end March, PM Modi had asked people to clap for them during the one-day Janata Curfew followed by lighting of candles and diyas in April. Last week, the armed forces showed their appreciation towards the Corona Warriors by organising fly-pasts, lighting up warships and other displays including playing the army bands.

tags
top news
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In