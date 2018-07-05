Large areas in N Bengal inundated, tea gardens affected

With big rivers flooding their banks and rainfall continuing for four days in a row, many areas in north Bengal, including a number of tea gardens, are inundated. Thousands of people have been affected in low-lying areas in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts.

The meteorological department has predicted more rain and thunder shower in Sikkim and North Bengal in the next seven days. People in some areas got a respite on Thursday since it did not rain till afternoon. Government officials however said this was no reason to feel complacent.

Many rivers flowing through north Bengal originate in Sikkim and Bhutan. If the hills receive heavy rainfall, the rivers invariably flood the banks in downstream areas.

Incessant rainfall has affected almost all tea gardens in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. Labourer colonies inside the gardens have not been spared either. Since roads inside the tea estates are inundated and damaged, reaching stranded people has become extremely difficult, said S Guha Thakurta, secretary of the Dooars branch of Indian Tea Association.

In some gardens, water has entered factory sheds and offices, affecting production. Green leaf is being plucked in low quantity and in some gardens all work have come to a halt due to large-scale absenteeism, Thakurta said in a statement.

Thakurta said heavy siltation in many river beds has caused the floods.