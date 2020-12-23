e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Mamata interacts with protesting farmers in Delhi, assures TMC’s support

Mamata interacts with protesting farmers in Delhi, assures TMC’s support

A five-member delegation of TMC MPs, comprising Derek O’Brien, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Md Nadimul Haque, also met the farmers there to support their protest against the new farm laws.

kolkata Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 20:11 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kolkata
Earlier this month, the ruling party in West Bengal had sent a delegation there and Banerjee also interacted with the agitating farmers.
Earlier this month, the ruling party in West Bengal had sent a delegation there and Banerjee also interacted with the agitating farmers. (PTI Photo)
         

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday spoke to farmers protesting in Delhi against the Centre’s new agriculture laws and assured them that her party stands by them, a TMC leader said.

A five-member delegation of TMC MPs, comprising Derek O’Brien, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Md Nadimul Haque, also met the farmers there to support their protest against the new farm laws.

“Our party supremo spoke to protesting farmers over the phone. Some of them requested her to visit the ‘dharna’ sites. She assured them that the party supports their demand,” a TMC leader said.

Thousands of agriculturists, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the Centre’s reform measures for over four weeks at various border points of Delhi and demanding that the laws be repealed.

They were on a day-long ‘relay’ hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest on Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“Please come and join our dharna it will give us more strength, said a farmer on the phone to Mamata Banerjee. A 5 member delegation of All India Trinamool Congress MPs visited Singhu border again to express solidarity with protesting farmers. Bengal CM spoke to multiple groups,” O’Brien said on Twitter.

Earlier this month, the ruling party in West Bengal had sent a delegation there and Banerjee also interacted with the agitating farmers.

tags
top news
China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
Delhi records 871 new Covid-19 cases as recoveries cross 600,000
Delhi records 871 new Covid-19 cases as recoveries cross 600,000
Fake GST invoice menace: CBIC debunks misinformation about rule change
Fake GST invoice menace: CBIC debunks misinformation about rule change
Farm laws: Rahul to meet President tomorrow with 20 mn signatures
Farm laws: Rahul to meet President tomorrow with 20 mn signatures
Karnataka revises night curfew schedule, to be imposed from tomorrow till Jan 1
Karnataka revises night curfew schedule, to be imposed from tomorrow till Jan 1
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal: Farmers union
Ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal: Farmers union
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In