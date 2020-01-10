e-paper
Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Mob in Kolkata torches three buses after youth dies in road accident

Locals said that around 1:30 pm two buses were racing with each other and approaching at breakneck speed. A youth aged around 25-years was crossing the road when one of the buses crushed him.

kolkata Updated: Jan 10, 2020 19:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
A mob torched three buses at Mominpur in southwest Kolkata after a youth was crushed to death by a private bus, while it was trying to overtake another, on Friday afternoon.

The locals chased the bus but failed to intercept it, as it sped off. The mob then damaged three buses and torched them.

When police started to disperse the crowd, a clash broke out. The mob hurled stones at the police and the police resorted to baton charge to disperse the mob. Senior police officers and a large contingent of police rushed to the spot to bring law and order under control.

The victim’s identity could not be ascertained. Locals said that private buses frequently race with each other in that area causing accidents.

