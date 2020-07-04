e-paper
Home / Kolkata / Mother, daughter killed after short circuit at Kolkata home sparks fire

Mother, daughter killed after short circuit at Kolkata home sparks fire

The two women got trapped on the first floor of the two-storey building and were charred to death.

kolkata Updated: Jul 04, 2020 19:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The scene from the locality in west Kolkata where the fire accident took place. (Videograb)
A 68-year-old woman and her 42-year-old daughter were charred to death when a fire broke out in their house on Saturday afternoon at Behala in west Kolkata.

The two have been identified as Soma Mitra and her daughter Kakali Mitra. The two other residents of the house managed to escape unhurt.

“The two women got trapped on the first floor of the two-storey building and were charred to death. Their bodies were recovered after the flames were doused,” said a senior fire brigade official.

Locals said that they heard a loud noise around 12:30 pm after which the fire started. Preliminary investigation by the fire department revealed that it could be a short circuit that triggered the fire. The police have started a probe.

Total five people lived in that house. The two who managed to come out after the fire were Hirak Ghosh and Mousumi Ghosh, but they could not be contacted. Chabi Rani Ghosh, another occupant, had gone out for some work when the accident took place.

