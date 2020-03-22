e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / No Metro rail services in Kolkata till March 31

No Metro rail services in Kolkata till March 31

Kolkata Metro is one of the lifelines of the city carrying around 630,000 passengers every day.

kolkata Updated: Mar 22, 2020 15:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Metro rail services have been stopped in Kolkata.
Metro rail services have been stopped in Kolkata.(HT Photo)
         

The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd said on Sunday it will close its services till March 31 as a precautionary measure to prevent any outbreak of Covid-19 even as the Indian Railways decided it will not operate any of its passenger trains across the country till the end of this month.

“There will be no Metro services from tomorrow (Monday) till 24 hours (midnight) of 31st March, 2020,” Kolkata Metro tweeted.

Kolkata Metro is one of the lifelines of the city carrying around 630,000 passengers every day. The footfall, however, went down after people started staying indoors and avoided public transport.

On March 16, the number of Metro passengers dropped to around 520,000.

At least four positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from West Bengal so far. Nearly 21,000 citizens have been kept under hospital and home surveillance in the state.

The West Bengal government had requested the ministry of railways to stop all trains from entering the state till March 31 to shield the state from any potential carriers of Covid-19 from outside.

The state also put a ban on interstate bus movement to contain the outbreak of the disease.

The number of Covid-19 patients soared to 341 and two more people who had contracted the infection died in Maharashtra and Bihar.

top news
Lockdown in 75 coronavirus-hit districts; no trains, Metros, interstate buses till March 31
Lockdown in 75 coronavirus-hit districts; no trains, Metros, interstate buses till March 31
Maoists kill 17 security personnel in Chhattisgarh in bloodiest hit since 2017
Maoists kill 17 security personnel in Chhattisgarh in bloodiest hit since 2017
Covid -19 LIVE: 69-yr-old man dies due to coronavirus in Gujarat
Covid -19 LIVE: 69-yr-old man dies due to coronavirus in Gujarat
First death due to Covid-19 in Bihar, another tests positive
First death due to Covid-19 in Bihar, another tests positive
Covid-19: 10 more test positive in Maharashtra, total jumps to 74
Covid-19: 10 more test positive in Maharashtra, total jumps to 74
Netflix, Hotstar, other OTTs asked to lower streaming quality: COAI
Netflix, Hotstar, other OTTs asked to lower streaming quality: COAI
‘Rather not bowl to him’: McClenaghan comes up with epic comment on Dhoni
‘Rather not bowl to him’: McClenaghan comes up with epic comment on Dhoni
COVID-19 | ‘Janta Curfew should be implemented for a week or 10 days’: Dr Trehan
COVID-19 | ‘Janta Curfew should be implemented for a week or 10 days’: Dr Trehan
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

kolkata news