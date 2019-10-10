e-paper
One dead, 10 injured after truck falls into river in Bengal

The truck fell into the river in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district early on Thursday morning about 615 km to the north of Kolkata.

kolkata Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:32 IST
Pramod Giri
Pramod Giri
Hindustan Times, Darjeeling
Truck falls into river in Bengal.
Truck falls into river in Bengal.(HT Photo/ Representative image)
         

One person died and 10 others were injured, two of them critically, when a truck in which they were travelling fell from a bridge into a river bed in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district.

The incident happened early on Thursday morning about 615 km to the north of Kolkata.

As the speeding truck reached a bridge over Neora River, the driver lost control over the vehicle that hit the railing, smashed the barrier and tumbled into the river bed about 70 feet below.

“Gauri Shankar Kamti (50), a local businessman, died at the spot. Ten others were injured. The injuries of two were serious,” said Debasis Chakraborty, sub-divisional police officer of Malbazar.

All of them were locals traders who were going to Mangalbarey, a weekly rural market. They were carrying fruits and other items to sell in the market.

The two who were critically injured were referred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri.

