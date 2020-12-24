PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University today

kolkata

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 06:39 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal’s Santiniketan at 11am on December 24.

“Looking forward to addressing the centenary celebrations of the iconic #VisvaBharati University, Shantiniketan, among our premium centres of learning which is closely associated with Gurudev Tagore. Do tune in tomorrow, 24th December at 11 AM,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

Looking forward to addressing the centenary celebrations of the iconic #VisvaBharati University, Shantiniketan, among our premium centres of learning which is closely associated with Gurudev Tagore. Do tune in tomorrow, 24th December at 11 AM. pic.twitter.com/d4ZAcA9IUe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2020

The Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will participate in the event, according to a release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Visva-Bharati University, founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, is the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and an Institution of National Importance by an Act of Parliament.

Initially, the University was run based on the teachings of Tagore but it gradually evolved into the format in which modern universities developed elsewhere. The Prime Minister is the Chancellor of the University, the PMO release said.

On Tuesday, PM Modi addressed the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). He stressed on the importance of ‘unity in diversity’ in his address and said “no one is left behind due one’s religion, everyone gets the opportunity to move ahead, everyone is able to realise their dreams”.