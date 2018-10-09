Police in Kolkata clash with parents outside school after allegations of teacher molesting girl surface

Kolkata police on Tuesday baton charged an agitating group of parents and guardians who tried to storm a school following rumours that a teacher who allegedly sexually harassed a six-year-old girl last month, was hiding in the school.

The accused teacher was arrested, said a police officer. The alleged sexual harassment took place on September 26. Protests began Tuesday morning as guardians gathered outside the school in Dhakuria, a middle class neighbourhood in south Kolkata.

“The accused has been arrested. We appeal to the guardians to understand that the law will deal with the accused. Policemen have been injured,” said Kalyan Mukherjee, deputy commissioner, Kolkata Police.

TV channels played images of a woman bleeding profusely from the forehead after she was allegedly hit by the policemen. Policemen who rushed to the spot alleged that the protesters pelted stones at them. Police said they were also targeted by residents of houses near the school .

The protesters vandalised a two-wheeler parked outside the school that allegedly belonged to the accused teacher.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 13:35 IST