e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Preparations on to resume local train services in Bengal from Wednesday

Preparations on to resume local train services in Bengal from Wednesday

Officials said compartments and stations are being sanitised and seats marked with colours to help passengers maintain physical distance

kolkata Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 16:41 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Suburban trains connect Kolkata and Howrah with villages and towns of the adjoining districts. Howrah and Sealdah stations cater to more than two million passengers every day
Suburban trains connect Kolkata and Howrah with villages and towns of the adjoining districts. Howrah and Sealdah stations cater to more than two million passengers every day(AFP)
         

Preparations are on across West Bengal to resume local train services from Wednesday after over seven months. Railway officials said at least 696 local trains will be run from Wednesday.

“Railways to run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from 11th November. With adequate safety measures in place, this will greatly enhance passenger convenience, ease of movement & facilitate smooth travel for the people,” railway minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Sunday.

Officials said compartments and stations are being sanitised and seats marked with colours to help passengers maintain physical distance. Masks would be made mandatory for passengers to enter stations and to board trains.

Also Read: Railways to run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from Nov 11

Bamboos, ropes, and guard-rails are being used to put up barricades so that proper queues could be maintained at ticket counters and stations. Entry and exit gates are being guarded separately so that physical distance could be maintained.

On Monday, West Bengal’s home secretary met railway officials to chalk out a strategy on how to manage crowds during peak hours and follow Covid-19 protocols.

“Even though we are resuming local train services with around 45% of the trains, during the peak hours around 85% of the trains would operate to cater to the rush,” said a railway official.

Protests have been going on at stations across the state for the resumption of local train services over the past few days. At some places, passengers blocked trains and railway tracks, forcing security personnel to resort to lathi-charge.

Suburban trains connect Kolkata and Howrah with villages and towns of the adjoining districts. Howrah and Sealdah stations cater to more than two million passengers every day.

On March 22, the local train services were suspended. While the Kolkata Metro and flight services have resumed, the railways were running only some special trains for their railway staff.

tags
top news
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Finance minister asks banks to ensure all accounts are linked with Aadhaar by March 2021
Finance minister asks banks to ensure all accounts are linked with Aadhaar by March 2021
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram to Congress doubters
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram to Congress doubters
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In