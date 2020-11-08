e-paper
Railways to run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from Nov 11

Railways to run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from Nov 11

All services had remained suspended since March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The approval to operate these services was given by the Railways after consultations with the state government, officials said.

kolkata Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 21:52 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
“With adequate safety measures in place, this will greatly enhance passenger convenience, ease of movement and facilitate smooth travel for the people,” Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.
The Railways will run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from November 11, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

“Railways to run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from 11th November.

“With adequate safety measures in place, this will greatly enhance passenger convenience, ease of movement and facilitate smooth travel for the people,” Goyal said in a tweet.

