Private hospitals neglected comorbid conditions: Mamata Banerjee

kolkata

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 22:08 IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that a few more lives could have been saved had the private hospitals given a better treatment to patients with comorbid conditions.

The chief minister also announced that the coronavirus lockdown in containment zones in West Bengal, which was supposed to expire on June 30, has been extended till July 31.

“We could have saved a few more lives if they were given some better treatment. Private hospitals focused on Covid-19 treatments and neglected the comorbid condition like cardiac problems and kidney problems in Covid patients. As a result some people died. I am sorry to say. The government is sending instruction to the hospitals in this regard,” Banerjee said, after an all-party meeting held at the state secretariat on Wednesday.

At least 591 people have died in the state out of which 437 or nearly 74% had comorbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiac disease and kidney ailments among others. “When a critical cardiac patient with Covid-19 is coming you should first attend his cardiac problems. Later you can attend his Covid problems,” she added.

“The lockdown, with the relaxations that have been earlier announced, will continue till July 31,” Banerjee told media persons, adding that political parties had come up with different suggestions on extending the lockdown.

West Bengal had on June 8, relaxed lockdown curbs from June 1 along with other parts of the country. The lockdown now exists primarily in the containment zones with relaxations given to shops, offices, religious institutions and public transport in other places.

She said that the state would request the NITI Aayog to formulate a master plan for the the protection and development of the Sunderbans, home to more than four million people and around 100 tigers.

“All parties have raised the issue of Sunderbans which is repeatedly being devastated by cyclones. We will request NITI Aayog to send down a team and formulate a master plan and a permanent solution. The help of the World Bank can also be taken,” she added.

An all-party committee, with state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee has been formed, to look into the relief and restoration work in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan that has affected around 100 million people in the state.

“We had given some suggestions to in the meeting. Let the government take actions on those suggestions. It is too early to say whether we are happy with the outcome of the meeting,” said Dilip Ghosh, president of the BJP’s unit in West Bengal.

There have been allegations of corruption in the relief work against the ruling party in several villages. Recently irate villagers have staged protests in many cyclone hit areas and government offices have been ransacked.

“I have instructed the chief secretary and the district administration that no genuine cyclone-victim should be deprived of the relief. Some of our panchayat leaders and members have been ousted. We won’t tolerate any corruption,” she added.

CPIM state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra said: “There are certain gaps which need to be plugged particularly in the health care sector. We have given our suggestions to the state.”