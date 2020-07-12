e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / SFI holds protest rallies against MHRD advisory on university exams

SFI holds protest rallies against MHRD advisory on university exams

Over 200 activists of the SFI, students’ wing of the CPI(M), demonstrated at College Street and Gol Park areas during the day.

kolkata Updated: Jul 12, 2020 13:13 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Kolkata, West Bengal
The demonstrators also demanded that no tuition fee be taken from students of educational institutions during the lockdown period.
The demonstrators also demanded that no tuition fee be taken from students of educational institutions during the lockdown period.(Samir Jana/HT file photo)
         

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday held protest rallies in Kolkata demanding that the advisory of the Ministry of Human Resource Development asking universities to complete final semester examinations by September 30 be withdrawn.

Over 200 activists of the SFI, students’ wing of the CPI(M), demonstrated at College Street and Gol Park areas during the day.

“We strongly oppose the advisory which said that examination should be held in the unlock phase. We don’t think holding offline tests is possible during such a pandemic. And online tests will also be discriminatory for a large section of students. There should be other ways of evaluation,” an SFI leader said.

The demonstrators also demanded that no tuition fee be taken from students of educational institutions during the lockdown period.

The body of vice-chancellors of state-run universities of West Bengal has already aired their opposition to the advisory of the MHRD which said final-year examinations in universities will have to be conducted by September-end, deferring the schedule from July in view of a spike in Covid- 19 cases.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Offices and markets in UP to remain closed on weekends
Covid-19: Offices and markets in UP to remain closed on weekends
India now recording 12% of daily global Covid-19 cases, shows data
India now recording 12% of daily global Covid-19 cases, shows data
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
‘What happened that...’: Rahul Gandhi again targets PM Modi over Ladakh face-off
‘What happened that...’: Rahul Gandhi again targets PM Modi over Ladakh face-off
BSF trooper posted along International Border in Jammu arrested in drug smuggling case
BSF trooper posted along International Border in Jammu arrested in drug smuggling case
I remember we slept on the floor: Gambhir recalls sharing room with Dhoni
I remember we slept on the floor: Gambhir recalls sharing room with Dhoni
Sundar Pichai to deliver special keynote at Google for India event tomorrow
Sundar Pichai to deliver special keynote at Google for India event tomorrow
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In