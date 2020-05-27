TMC MLA injured in clashes between people in Kolkata’s Metiabruz area

kolkata

Updated: May 27, 2020 11:21 IST

Trinamool MLA Abdul Khalek Mollah sustained injuries as clashes erupted between people from two slums in Metiabruz area here over electricity supply which has been affected following Cyclone Amphan.

The dispute between the people of two slums erupted on Tuesday when power was restored in one of the slums while another remained bereft of it. The locals blocked the road in protest against the non-availability of power in their area for the past six days.

When the MLA of Metiabruz arrived in his constituency to pacify the protestors, the angry crowd refused to hear him and demanded immediate power supply. Police tried to disperse the crowd as bricks were hurled from both sides. One of the brick hit MLA’s head. The MLA was found bleeding profusely and he was taken to a private hospital. The police had to resort to lathi-charge and lob tear gas shells to control the crowd. Later the situation was stabilised.