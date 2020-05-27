e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / TMC MLA injured in clashes between people in Kolkata’s Metiabruz area

TMC MLA injured in clashes between people in Kolkata’s Metiabruz area

The dispute between the people of two slums erupted on Tuesday when power was restored in one of the slums while another remained bereft of it.

kolkata Updated: May 27, 2020 11:21 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kolkata
The locals blocked the road in protest against the non-availability of power in their area for the past six days.
The locals blocked the road in protest against the non-availability of power in their area for the past six days. (Screengrab)
         

Trinamool MLA Abdul Khalek Mollah sustained injuries as clashes erupted between people from two slums in Metiabruz area here over electricity supply which has been affected following Cyclone Amphan.

The dispute between the people of two slums erupted on Tuesday when power was restored in one of the slums while another remained bereft of it. The locals blocked the road in protest against the non-availability of power in their area for the past six days.

When the MLA of Metiabruz arrived in his constituency to pacify the protestors, the angry crowd refused to hear him and demanded immediate power supply. Police tried to disperse the crowd as bricks were hurled from both sides. One of the brick hit MLA’s head. The MLA was found bleeding profusely and he was taken to a private hospital. The police had to resort to lathi-charge and lob tear gas shells to control the crowd. Later the situation was stabilised.

tags
top news
Covid-19 brings fresh challenges for Maharashtra’s MVA govt
Covid-19 brings fresh challenges for Maharashtra’s MVA govt
Army chief to discuss Chinese aggression at Commanders’ Conference
Army chief to discuss Chinese aggression at Commanders’ Conference
Live: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 700-mark, 4 new cases reported
Live: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 700-mark, 4 new cases reported
India matches up to China’s military in standoff near Karakoram Pass
India matches up to China’s military in standoff near Karakoram Pass
Out of India’s 24-hour Covid-19 total, one-third in Maharashtra: State tally
Out of India’s 24-hour Covid-19 total, one-third in Maharashtra: State tally
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
In a first, IMA to hold passing out parade without family of officers
In a first, IMA to hold passing out parade without family of officers
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In