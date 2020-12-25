e-paper
TMC worker, supporter found dead

kolkata Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 03:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
         

A Trinamool Congress worker and a supporter were found dead in two different districts in West Bengal on Thursday.

In Hooghly, 35-year-old Suchand Jana, a TMC supporter, was found dead on the banks of a canal with bruises on his face.

“The body was sent for post mortem. We are treating this as an unnatural death case till the autopsy hints at some foul play,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the TMC and BJP traded allegations after the police recovered the body of 70-year-old Khalek Mia, a TMC worker, from a field by the roadside at Toofanganj in Cooch Behar. He was missing on Wednesday night.

“We have initiated a case. Further investigation is on,” said a senior police officer of Cooch Behar.

