Told over phone he is Covid-19 +ve, man walks into police station for help

Told over phone he is Covid-19 +ve, man walks into police station for help

At around 10:30 am, the man walked up to the Tollygunge police station, which is at a distance of one kilometer from his home. When the constable at the entrance checked his temperature with a thermal scanner, he was found to be running a fever.

kolkata Updated: Jun 23, 2020 20:54 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Upon the revelation of the patient’s health condition, panic gripped the entire police station. The man was asked to sit under the shade of a tree in a corner of the garage adjacent to the police station.
Upon the revelation of the patient’s health condition, panic gripped the entire police station. The man was asked to sit under the shade of a tree in a corner of the garage adjacent to the police station.
         

Overcome by a nervous bout, a coronavirus positive man, who lives alone, walked into a police station in Kolkata to seek help.

“A man approached the police station on Tuesday morning after he came to know that he has tested positive for Covid-19. We got in touch with the health department. He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance. The entire police station has been sanitised,” said Meeraj Khalid, deputy commissioner (south division) of Kolkata Police.

At around 10:30 am, the man walked up to the Tollygunge police station, which is at a distance of one kilometer from his home. When the constable at the entrance checked his temperature with a thermal scanner, he was found to be running a fever.

“He then told us that he was suffering from fever and has already been tested positive for Covid-19 by a private diagnostic laboratory. The laboratory informed him over the phone which made him nervous and he approached the police station. He said that he lives alone and got so nervous that he approached the police,” said Khalid.

Upon the revelation of the patient’s health condition, panic gripped the entire police station. The man was asked to sit under the shade of a tree in a corner of the garage adjacent to the police station. The health department officials were immediately informed. The area was cordoned off till the ambulance arrived. The man was then sent to a designated Covid hospital.

“The place where he was asked to wait has been properly sanitised, the entire police station has been sanitised too. As no police officials came in contact with him we have not asked anyone to go in quarantine,” said a senior official of the police station.

