West Bengal: BJP leader suffers bullet injuries , blames TMC for attack

BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha said, "There is nexus between police and TMC goons, I demand investigation and action against accused TMC goons and police officers."

kolkata Updated: Jun 29, 2020 09:39 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
East Midnapore
BJP’s East Midnapore district secretary Pabitra Das alleged, “At the behest of TMC MLA of Khejuri constituency and TMC Block President some armed goons attacked our village.”
BJP's East Midnapore district secretary Pabitra Das alleged, "At the behest of TMC MLA of Khejuri constituency and TMC Block President some armed goons attacked our village."
         

BJP’s East Midnapore district secretary Pabitra Das suffered bullet injuries on Sunday during an alleged attack on villagers in his area.

He was later taken to Tamluk Hospital.

Das alleged, “At the behest of TMC MLA of Khejuri constituency and TMC Block President some armed goons attacked our village.”

BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha said, “There is nexus between police and TMC goons, I demand investigation and action against accused TMC goons and police officers.”

