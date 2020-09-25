West Bengal fire brigade gets 4 robotic fire fighting equipment; other vehicles

kolkata

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 15:33 IST

West Bengal fire brigade department on Thursday launched four remote-controlled fire fighting vehicles and a range of other fire tenders and vehicles that could help in fighting fire in the hills and douse flames triggered in chemical factories.

“The robotic fire fighting vehicles would be of great help to us as it can reach places where our men find difficulty in reaching. It can be remotely operated from a distance of 100 metres,” said a senior official of the fire department.

Each vehicle is fitted with thermal sensing equipment and optical cameras and can trigger a water jet with a force of 1800 litres per minute.

A range of other instruments and vehicles, including those purchased to fight specific types of fires such as those triggered in chemical factories, were also launched.

Also Read: ‘Will put coronavirus in lockdown and hold Durga puja’: Mamata Banerjee

“We have deployed five multi-purpose foam tenders, which could help in fighting flames in chemical factories and 10 mini water tenders, each with a carrying capacity of 3,000 litres that could come handy in hills and for entering narrow roads in urban areas where large water tankers can’t reach,” said the official.

Also Read: National People’s Party opens unit in north Bengal, backs Gorkhaland

More than Rs 18 crore was spent to purchase the equipment and vehicles which officials said would help in modernising the fire fighting force. Around 100 motorcycles fitted with fire fighting equipment were also deployed.