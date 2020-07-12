e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / West Bengal reports 1,344 new Covid-19 cases

West Bengal reports 1,344 new Covid-19 cases

As per the bulletin, there are 9,588 active Covid-19 cases in the state and the total tally stands at 28,453

kolkata Updated: Jul 12, 2020 13:05 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Kolkata, West Bengal
A Kolkata Police personnel speaks on the loudspeaker at Kankurgachi -- one of the new coronavirus containment zone in Kolkata, West Bengal.
A Kolkata Police personnel speaks on the loudspeaker at Kankurgachi -- one of the new coronavirus containment zone in Kolkata, West Bengal.(HT photo)
         

A total of 1,344 new Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths reported in West Bengal on Saturday, according to the bulletin of State’s health department.

As per the bulletin, there are 9,588 active Covid-19 cases in the state and the total tally stands at 28,453

A total of 611 persons have been discharged after treatment, taking the total number of discharged patients to 17,959 in the state.

The death toll due to Covid-1 stands at 906 after 26 deaths reported on Saturday.

The total number of positive cases in the country stands at 8,20,916, including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 cured/discharged/migrated and 22,123 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

tags
top news
‘What happened that...’: Rahul Gandhi again targets PM Modi over Ladakh face-off
‘What happened that...’: Rahul Gandhi again targets PM Modi over Ladakh face-off
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
India now recording 12% of daily global Covid-19 cases, shows data
India now recording 12% of daily global Covid-19 cases, shows data
US scientists may have found path to increase human life
US scientists may have found path to increase human life
‘Mystery’: BJP, Cong question Swapna Suresh’s escape to Karnataka
‘Mystery’: BJP, Cong question Swapna Suresh’s escape to Karnataka
I remember we slept on the floor: Gambhir recalls sharing room with Dhoni
I remember we slept on the floor: Gambhir recalls sharing room with Dhoni
Sundar Pichai to deliver special keynote at Google for India event tomorrow
Sundar Pichai to deliver special keynote at Google for India event tomorrow
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In