e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / West Bengal reports 7 more Covid-19 fatalities, death toll crosses 300

West Bengal reports 7 more Covid-19 fatalities, death toll crosses 300

Of the 302 deaths, 72 patients passed away due to comorbidities and the novel coronavirus was “incidental” in these cases, a health bulletin said.

kolkata Updated: May 29, 2020 22:04 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh
Kolkata
Medical professionals wearing PPE seen in MR Bangur Hospital – dedicated to Covid-19 treatment during lockdown, in Kolkata, West Bengal, India on Monday, May 11, 2020.
Medical professionals wearing PPE seen in MR Bangur Hospital – dedicated to Covid-19 treatment during lockdown, in Kolkata, West Bengal, India on Monday, May 11, 2020.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
         

West Bengal reported seven more Covid-19 fatalities on Friday, pushing the death toll due to the disease in the state beyond the 300-mark, while 277 fresh coronavirus cases were registered, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

Of the 302 deaths, 72 patients passed away due to comorbidities and the novel coronavirus was “incidental” in these cases, it said.

Since Thursday, two deaths each were reported from the city and its neighbouring Howrah district, while one each was registered from South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, the bulletin said.

West Bengal has a total of 4,813 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far, of which 2,736 are active.

Kolkata accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases at 71, followed by 54 from North 24 Parganas district.

Meanwhile, four persons -- two in the gynaecology ward and two in the medicine ward -- tested positive for the virus at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital in the city, sources said.

Around 10 personnel from the Kolkata Police combat force also tested positive for the disease, they added.

tags
top news
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In