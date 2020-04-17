Less is more: Lockdown teaches sustainable habits for survival

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 02:00 IST

In the words of Paul Hawken, the renowned American environmentalist and author, the first rule of sustainability is to align with natural forces or at least not try to defy them. If only the second half of his statement had resonated sufficiently with the masses!

The scare of Covid-19 has entrusted us with accountability. The lockdown, almost inadvertently, has roused our consciousness about consumption. Suddenly, urban indulgent imps have become unwilling to consume more than what’s needed. With basic options at hand and a fickle future ahead, we are always looking to save, preserve, upcycle and innovate. Is sustainability no more a lifestyle choice? Is it now a survival strategy or at least, an exercise we are willing to consider?

DIY from scratch

“We are living in unusual times, times we weren’t prepared for. And look how we have realised our capacity! The fact that we CAN make do with essentials is being absorbed now,” says Rhea Chhabria, eco-preneur, SuckIn. “Currently, you can’t order in a cake. Bakeries are shut so, if you want to celebrate with a cake, you have to bake one. As a result, you avoid the extra packaging, nylon ribbons and a plastic knife -- all of which would have gone into the bin the following day,” Rhea elaborates. SuckIn produces reusable, lead-free and easy-to-clean stainless steel and bamboo straws. She says the curfew has given her time to think up DIY tricks to work around junk. “A couple of sling bags were lying in my wardrobe for years. Had the malls been open, I would have donated these and bought a new bag,” she guiltily admits. Rhea threw in bright colours on her old bags to bring them back in use.

Make wonders with waste

Gauri Agarwal, founder, Skilled Samaritan, says values at work are no different from values at home. “Working with underprivileged rural communities in northern India has given me an edge in curtailing waste. Except for the internet and gadgets, social distancing has taken us back to the nineties. We are home and spending time with our families. The contagion and need for sanitisation make us carry personal bottles and boxes to a store. These are habits worth living by,” she says. Gauri goes on to explain how the dire situation has made mankind slow down; shops are shut, delivery services are disrupted and we can’t buy things out of fancy. We are inculcating a healthy and responsible way of life. “My team of rural women make charpoys with salvaged textile and industrial waste. They weave plastic waste into handbags and seats. Since I am home constantly and want the space to look inviting, I am redoing nooks with old products. Even when the curfew is lifted, people can use plastic containers or paint tubs as planters and grow their own vegetables,” Gauri signs off.

From skin to seed, eat it all

Have you walked into your kitchen in the recent past and been cautious about using items in the larder? Chef Arina Suchde, a mixologist who practises sustainable cooking, says one must be watchful. “Now, is the time to learn how to use every part of a fruit or vegetable. We can’t go out as often and hence, we are required to plan meals that stick to the zero or reduced waste policy. We tend to throw away coriander stems when the non-woody ones can be cleaned, chopped and used in some stock or dimsum sauce; they add a nice flavour. The watermelon is our go-to summer fruit, as it keeps the body hydrated. But what about the white part? The white part mimics the taste of a raw papaya or cucumber and is rich in nutrients. After peeling off the green skin, it can be cut in pieces and cooked or can be grated into salads,” she adds. As per Arina, a tenable routine should be put in place even if we are not battling tough times.