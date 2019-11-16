e-paper
Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Life motivations, fitness motivations and more in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:07 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
         

Watch

Super popular motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari’s video: How to practically change your life will leave you feeling good, as always.  

Tap

For your daily dose of fitness motivation, videos, transformation stories and trivia tap on kayla_itsines 

View this post on Instagram

"If I am sore after my first workout… will it get better?"⁣ ⁣ This is something I hear so often from women in the #BBGCommunity who are just starting out with training. Firstly there is a BIG difference between being sore and being injured. It’s actually totally normal to feel a little sore after training, especially for beginners.⁣ ⁣ If your muscles are feeling sore or a little tender to touch … the answer is YES, it will get better 😄. There are things you can do to aid recovery:⁣ ⁣ ✅ Make sure you stretch after workouts ⁣ ✅ Include foam rolling in your recovery sessions (target the really sore muscles to get the most out of it)⁣ ✅ Include more magnesium in your diet, and make sure your overall diet is providing you with the right nutrition⁣ ✅ Take baths with magnesium salts⁣ ✅ Drink lots of water, hydration is SO important for recovery⁣ ⁣ #BBG #BBGCommunity ⁣ ⁣ www.kaylaitsines.com/app

A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines) on

Follow

Whether your’e working in museums or aspire to do so some day, @MuseumsAssoc is a cool network for all heritage lovers!  

From HT Brunch, November 17, 2019

