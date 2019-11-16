Life motivations, fitness motivations and more in this week’s WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:07 IST
Watch
Super popular motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari’s video: How to practically change your life will leave you feeling good, as always.
Tap
For your daily dose of fitness motivation, videos, transformation stories and trivia tap on kayla_itsines
View this post on Instagram
"If I am sore after my first workout… will it get better?" This is something I hear so often from women in the #BBGCommunity who are just starting out with training. Firstly there is a BIG difference between being sore and being injured. It’s actually totally normal to feel a little sore after training, especially for beginners. If your muscles are feeling sore or a little tender to touch … the answer is YES, it will get better 😄. There are things you can do to aid recovery: ✅ Make sure you stretch after workouts ✅ Include foam rolling in your recovery sessions (target the really sore muscles to get the most out of it) ✅ Include more magnesium in your diet, and make sure your overall diet is providing you with the right nutrition ✅ Take baths with magnesium salts ✅ Drink lots of water, hydration is SO important for recovery #BBG #BBGCommunity www.kaylaitsines.com/app
Follow
Whether your’e working in museums or aspire to do so some day, @MuseumsAssoc is a cool network for all heritage lovers!
Art UK uncovers van Dyck masterpiece in Liverpool https://t.co/KhK16ApfgW pic.twitter.com/CGyIUcw9sq— Museums Association (@MuseumsAssoc) October 24, 2019
From HT Brunch, November 17, 2019
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch