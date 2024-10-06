Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Grab over 80% off on home furnishings like carpets, curtains, cushions, and more

The Great Indian Festival 2024 is here, offering fantastic opportunities to enhance your living space with home furnishing items such as carpets, curtains, cushions, and rugs. This is the perfect time to refresh your home decor or find thoughtful gifts for your loved ones. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, you’ll discover exceptional prices and exclusive discounts that make it easy to shop. Investing in quality home furnishings not only enhances your living environment but also brings warmth and comfort to your space. Revamp your space with stunning carpets, elegant curtains, and cosy cushions at fantastic prices during the Great Indian Festival 2024.

As you browse through a vast selection of stylish and functional items, you’ll find something to suit every taste and budget. From vibrant rugs that add a pop of colour to elegant curtains that frame your windows beautifully, each piece can transform a room. Don’t miss out on these amazing deals; now is the time to upgrade your home’s aesthetic while enjoying incredible savings. Shop during the Amazon Sale 2024 and make your living space a true reflection of your personality!

Enhance your living space with Zara Carpets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! This beautifully crafted rectangular carpet features a modern design, measuring 5 feet by 8 feet (5 *8 feet), making it an ideal addition to your living room. Handmade and exported from the USA, it offers quality and style. Enjoy amazing savings during the Amazon Sale 2024 and take advantage of discounts available in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 to enhance your home decor!

Specifications of Zara Rectangular Carpet:

Brand: Zara

Size: 5 x 8 Feet

Design: Handmade Modern

Ideal for: Living Room

Transform your space into a cosy retreat with the Sweet Homes Super Ultra Soft Shaggy Carpet! This exquisite, handcrafted carpet, measuring 3x5 feet, features a stylish mixture of grey colour that complements any decor. Its luxurious silk touch texture provides comfort underfoot, while the anti-skid design ensures safety in your home. Don’t miss the amazing offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, and make your living area inviting. Grab this deal in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 and enhance your home furnishing!

Specifications of Sweet Homes Super Ultra Soft Handcrafted Rectangular Carpet:

Brand: Sweet Homes

Size: 3 x 5 Feet

Colour: Mixture Grey

Type: Handcrafted Shaggy

Features: Anti-Skid, Silk Touch

Add luxurious comfort to your home with the Kismat Carpet Handmade Shag Carpet! Featuring a 2-inch pile height, this super soft touch carpet is crafted with export-quality material. The rectangular design, sized at 2x5 feet, ensures it fits well in cosy spaces. Take advantage of exclusive offers during the Great Indian Festival 2024. Don’t miss this incredible deal in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 and brighten your home. Enjoy discounts in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 and elevate your decor.

Specifications of Kismat Handmade 2 Inch Carpet:

Brand: Kismat

Type: Handmade Shag Carpet

Pile Height: 2 inches (5.08 cm)

Size: 2x5 feet

Shape: Rectangular

Material: Super Soft Export Quality

Colour: Sky Blue

4. Tranquebar Curtain Co. Pure Cotton Curtains

Add a refreshing charm to your space with Tranquebar Curtain Co. Pure Cotton Curtains! These Butterfly & Floral Print curtains provide 60-65% room darkening, making them ideal for creating a cosy atmosphere. The set includes two 5 feet (152 cm) curtains with a Back Tab design, perfect for easy installation. Crafted from pure cotton, they offer a soft, natural texture. Take advantage of exciting deals during the Great Indian Festival 2024 to give your home a stylish touch. Look out for offers in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 and brighten your decor. Enjoy amazing savings on these curtains during the Amazon Sale 2024.

Specifications of Tranquebar Curtain Co. Pure Cotton Curtains:

Brand: Tranquebar Curtain Co.

Material: Pure Cotton

Design: Butterfly & Floral Print

Room Darkening: 60-65%

Size: 5 Feet (152 cm)

Set: 2 Curtains

Hanging Style: Back Tab

5. Story@Home Blackout Door Curtains

Add a touch of elegance to your home with Story@Home Blackout Door Curtains! Crafted from faux silk, these maroon blackout curtains are perfect for maintaining privacy with their 100% opacity. Measuring 7 feet long (116 x 215 cm), they are thermal insulated to help regulate temperature while adding style. Ideal for gifting, these curtains make for a perfect festive gift during the Great Indian Festival 2024. Find amazing offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Grab these curtains at great prices during the Amazon Sale 2024.

Specifications of Story@Home Blackout Door Curtains:

Brand: Story@Home

Material: Faux Silk

Opacity: 100%

Design: Plain

Size: 7 Feet (116 x 215 cm)

Thermal Insulation: Yes

Set: 2 Curtains

Give your home a modern touch with Spaces Drape Story Premium Polyester Blackout Curtains. These slate grey curtains offer 95-98% light blocking, ensuring privacy and comfort. The digital printed geometric design adds a chic look to your space, while the heavy fabric makes them durable. Enjoy exciting deals on these curtains during the Great Indian Festival 2024. Find great prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Don't miss out on the exclusive offers available in the Amazon Sale 2024. Shop during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 for more festive discounts.

Specifications of Spaces Drape Story Premium Blackout Curtains:

Material: Premium Polyester

Light Blocking: 95-98%

Design: Digital Printed Geometric

Size: 7 Feet

Set: 2 Curtains

Colour: Slate Grey

Check out more deals on curtains during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024:

Add comfort and elegance to your home with the JDX Premium Hotel Compressed Quality Cushion Set of 5 during the Great Indian Festival 2024. Measuring 18x18 inches, these cushions are designed with compressed quality material for lasting softness and durability. Ideal for any space, they enhance the look of your living room or bedroom, making them perfect for daily use or festive gifting. Don't miss out on great offers during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024.

Specifications of JDX Premium Hotel Compressed Quality Cushion Set:

Brand: JDX

Set: 5 Cushions

Size: 18x18 inches

Material: Compressed Quality

8. My Armor Micro Fibre Square Cushion Pillows

Add style and comfort to your space with My Armor Micro Fibre Square Cushion Pillows in a pack of 5 during the Great Indian Festival 2024. Measuring 12 x 12 inches, these pillows come with a luxurious navy blue velvet cover, perfect for your sofa, car, or home décor. Their soft microfibre material ensures comfort while elevating your interior design. Don't miss out on exciting offers available during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024.

Specifications of My Armor Micro Fibre Square Cushion Pillows:

Set: Pack of 5

Size: 12 x 12 inches

Material: Microfibre

Cover: Navy Blue Velvet

Experience comfort and luxury with the JDX Big Size Micro-Fiber Cushion Set of 5 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Each cushion measures 24x24 inches, crafted with premium fibre for a plush feel. Designed in a classic white colour, these cushions provide hotel-quality comfort for your living space. Perfect for lounging or as stylish decor, they are a great addition to any room. Grab yours now and enjoy the deals available at this Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications of JDX Big Size Micro-Fiber Cushion:

Brand: JDX

Set: Pack of 5

Size: 24x24 inches

Material: Micro-Fiber

Colour: White

Check out more deals on cushions during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024:

Don't miss out on amazing deals during the Amazon Sale 2024 with the Tauhid Carpet! This 3 x 5 ft rectangular microfiber carpet is super soft and extra fluffy, perfect for your dining room or bedroom. Its anti-skid feature ensures safety, while the light grey colour adds a modern touch to your decor. Ideal for creating a cosy atmosphere, this shaggy area rug is a must-have for your home, especially during the Great Indian Festival 2024.

Specifications of Tauhid Rectangular Carpet Microfiber Anti-Skid Shaggy Area Rug:

Brand: Tauhid Carpet

Size: 3 x 5 ft

Material: Microfiber

Colour: Light Grey

Type: Rectangular Carpet

Features: Anti-Skid, Super Soft, Extra Fluffy

Looking for the perfect carpet to elevate your living room? Discover incredible offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 with the Firoz and Brothers f & b Rugs! This hand-made modern design carpet is perfect for your living room, measuring 4 x 6 feet (120 x 180 cm). With its unique design and craftsmanship, this carpet adds a stylish touch to any space. Ideal for those looking to refresh their decor during the Great Indian Festival 2024.

Specifications of Firoz and Brothers f & b Rug:

Brand: Firoz and Brothers

Size: 4 x 6 feet (120 x 180 cm)

Design: Hand Made Modern

Type: Living Room Carpet

Collection: USA Exported

Searching for a stunning rug to brighten your space? Check out the Status Contract Floral Persian Rug during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! This beautiful multicolor rug measures 5 x 7 feet and features anti-slip backing, ensuring safety and comfort in any setting. Made from durable polyester, it combines style with functionality, making it perfect for living rooms or bedrooms. Don’t miss this chance to add a touch of elegance to your home during the Great Indian Festival 2024!

Specifications of Status Contract Floral Persian Rug:

Brand: Status Contract

Size: 5 x 7 feet

Material: Polyester

Design: Floral Persian

Type: Rectangular Rug

Features: Anti-Slip Backing

Check out more deals on rugs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 home furnishing deals What types of home furnishing items will be available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024? The sale will feature a wide range of home furnishing items, including carpets, curtains, cushions, rugs, and more. Expect diverse styles and materials to suit every decor preference.

How can I find the best deals on home furnishings during the sale? To find the best deals, visit the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale page and use the filters to browse home furnishing categories. Look out for special offers, discounts, and lightning deals throughout the sale.

Is there a specific time when the best deals will be available? While deals are available throughout the duration of the sale, early access for Prime members may provide exclusive offers. It's recommended to shop early to grab the best discounts before they sell out.

Will there be any additional discounts or cashback offers on home furnishing items? Yes, in addition to regular discounts, there may be cashback offers and additional discounts through partner banks or payment methods. Check the offers section for more details.

Can I return home furnishing items purchased during the sale? Yes, items purchased during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 are eligible for return as per Amazon's return policy. Make sure to check the specific return conditions for the item before purchasing.

