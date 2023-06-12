10 popular interior design trends that are winning hearts this summer

As the temperatures rise and summer rolls in, it's time to give your home a refreshing makeover. This season, interior design trends are all about embracing the beauty of nature, bringing in vibrant colours, and creating spaces that exude comfort and relaxation. From vibrant colour palettes and nature-inspired elements to minimalistic aesthetics and statement pieces, these popular interior design trends are captivating hearts and transforming homes. Whether you seek a serene oasis or a bold expression of creativity, this article unveils the top ten trends that are shaping the design landscape this summer, offering endless inspiration for your own personal sanctuary. (Also read: Home decor, interior design tips: Living room ideas for any style and taste ) From refreshing color palettes to innovative furniture arrangements, get inspired to transform your living spaces with these popular trends.(Unsplash)

Popular Interior Design Trends Heating Up This Summer

Pooja Sati, Interior Designer, Livspace, shared with HT Lifestyle, 10 popular interior design trends that are making waves this summer.

1. Choice of subtle colours

It's not the design that makes the house a home, but the people living in it. After the phase lockdown homes have now become primary places because people are working, resting, socializing and enjoying at home. Choosing subtle colours adds beauty as well as peace to the eyes. It created an openness to the space. Subtle colours provide a soothing escape from the chaos of the outside world.

2. Greenery

The idea of adding a touch of nature has always been amazing. Green color not only brings freshness and serenity to the surroundings but it also adds a sense of calm and peace. One of the most amazing interior design trends is decorating homes with greenery. Be it plants or wallpapers. The focus is on adding a touch of nature to interior design. Different indoor and outdoor plants are available these days when added to homes add real beauty to nature which looks amazing.

3. Maximize windows and natural light

Natural light is one aspect magnified in current and coming designs which benefits human functioning. The focus is on maximizing natural light with the help of big, bare windows, white, and reflective surfaces. This trend not only improves our focus, mood and sleeping patterns Plus, it also helps us improve our health. It's a very good source of Vitamin D.

4. Upholstery and fabrics

The choice of upholstery plays a very important role in interiors. Upholstery options are getting bolder and more inspiring each year. The furniture trends of 2023 see this confidence with patterns in upholstery and other fabrics. As a result, you can create unexpected focal points with your style displayed in a motif. Curtains too are an important element. Since the entire wall has to be covered with a curtain the choice for the fabrics should be wisely taken. The combination of solids and sheer curtains adds a great ambience to the interiors.

5. Wallpapers

These days wallpapers are available in great variety with different textures and patterns. Decorating with wallpapers is the best way to add various colours and patterns without making a permanent commitment. Floral and textured wallpapers are taking up the rise in interiors these summers.

6. Earthy decors

Early decors set aim to connect with nature. The constant urge to live in harmony with nature makes people choose interior decor made with earthy elements such as terracotta, marble, sparkling crystals, stoneware, etc. These materials bring calmness and the ambience of nature to homes.

7. Wooden elements

Adding a touch of wooden elements highlights the particular area to a great extent. These days a subtle amount of wooden panelling, and wooden decors are added to add beauty to the surface. Be it wooden panelling, wooden flooring, wooden ceiling or any kind of wooden artwork. It always looks amazing. Too many wooden elements in interiors can spoil the view so the choices should be taken wisely.

8. Adding artworks

Any kind of art helps us in creating a story in the interiors. It improves the quality of our lives and our living spaces by adding warmth and texture to a space. Art lets us think about new ideas, explore and experience new perspectives in life. It helps us take a moment away from our busy lives.

9. Lights

Lighting is purely the functional aspect of design. It adds another dimension to a space, bringing an interior design project to life. Great lighting creates depth and height, cosy spots, and draws attention to the highlighted areas. It's all about the balance of light and shade and bringing new energy to an interior.

10. Sustainable materials

Sustainable, recycled, and ethical are hot topics in every avenue of life. As many of us are looking into how we can do our bit for the environment, from changing the way we shop and consume across all industries from food, fashion and travel, developing long-lasting and sustainable furniture is more important than ever. As a result, trendy interiors look and feel different from those of the past.

Interior design trends are all about embracing nature, sustainability, and creating spaces that reflect relaxation and comfort. From biophilic design to coastal vibes and retro revival, there are countless ways to refresh your home this season. Explore these popular trends and let your creativity shine as you transform your living spaces into stylish and inviting sanctuaries.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter