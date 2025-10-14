10 top coffee table picks to add style to your home for the perfect spot to relax and reset
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 05:00 pm IST
From sleek minimal designs to statement centrepieces, here are my top coffee table picks that bring festive warmth, balance, and personality to modern homes.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Smuxee Nesting Coffee Table Set of 2 for Living Room - Round Wooden Top & Matte Black Metal Base - Space Saving & Stylish View Details
|
₹1,829
|
|
|
aboxoo Coffee Table Nesting White Set of 2 Side Set Golden Frame Circular Round and Marble Pattern Wooden Tables, Living Room Bedroom Apartment Modern Industrial Simple Nightstand View Details
|
₹1,789
|
|
|
Sweetcrispy Coffee Table Brown, Lift Top Coffee Tables for Living Room, Small Rising Wooden Dining Center Tables with Storage Shelf and Hidden Compartment View Details
|
₹7,950
|
|
|
Gharaana Gravity Modern Wooden Centre Table, Honey Gold, 114x51x38 cm, Contemporary Design for Living Room View Details
|
₹27,999
|
|
|
Chetan Interiors Sheesham Wood Furniture Center Coffee Table for Living Room, Hall, Bedroom, Office (Small, Walnut) View Details
|
₹5,799
|
|
|
ABOUT SPACE Coffee Table - Center Table for Living Room with Compartments, Engineered Wood Rectangle Teapoy with Storage, Teapoy for Hall Lounge Office -(White & Teak L 90 x B 40 x H 46.5 cm) View Details
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
Hariom Handicraft KendalWood Furniture Rectangle Sheesham Wooden Coffee Table for Living Room | Wooden Center Table (Finish Color :-Teak Finish) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Rama Woodcraft Solid Sheesham Wood Center Coffee Table Set with Two Accompanying Stools, Nesting, End Table, Furniture for Living Room, Drawing Room, Hall, Bedroom, Office View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
AASALIYA Wooden Center Coffee Table with Storage | Solid Sheesham Wood Centre Table for Living Room, Drawing Room & Office | Honey Finish View Details
|
₹6,096
|
|
|
GHROYAL Sheesham Wood Round Center Coffee Table Wooden Teapoy Tea Cocktail Tables Furniture for Home Office Living Room Bedroom Hall (Honey Finish) View Details
|
₹4,649
|
|
