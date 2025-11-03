20 astonishing pics of ‘historical figures who lived long enough to be photographed’: US first lady to French royals

Did you know that the recent Louvre heist — a daring daylight robbery on October 19, in which thieves stole eight priceless French crown jewels — included a sapphire set belonging to Queen Marie-Amelie? A photograph of her wearing the extravagant set was shared in a nostalgic post that provided a unique glimpse into the lives of historical figures. Also read | 8 pieces of 19th century royal jewels gone in 7 minutes: Inside Paris's Louvre heist These photographs — including of Louis Philippe I, the last king of France (left) and Dolley Todd Madison, the wife of James Madison, the fourth president of the US — are more than just images. They're windows into the past. (Instagram/ History Cool Kids)

From regal paintings to photographs

Commenting on a November 3 Instagram post by History Cool Kids, an Instagram account filled with pictures and touching stories from moments in history, a person wrote, “Fun fact: Marie Amelie is wearing a set of jewellery (a necklace and earrings) that was recently stolen from the Louvre.”

History Cool Kids shared 20 after regal paintings and pictures of various historical figures, including Maria Amalia (Queen Marie-Amelie), who was 'Queen of the French by marriage to Louis Philippe I, King of the French', as per Metmuseum.org, and Dolley Todd Madison, the wife of James Madison, the fourth president of the United States. As per a July 2024 Npr.org report, this portrait of Dolley Madison might be the first photo of a US first lady. Therefore, these photographs are more than just images — they're windows into the past, revealing the people who shaped history.

10 historical figures captured on camera

History Cool Kids wrote in the caption: “Historical figures who lived long enough to be photographed. My favourite is slides 11 and 12!” As per History Cool Kids' post, among the 'historical figures who lived long enough to be photographed' were Princess Mary of Gloucester (1776-1857), the ‘last surviving child of King George III’ as per Royal Collection Trust, who was photographed in 1856, months before her death.

Other notable images included a reported 1843 black-and-white photo of English mathematician Ada Lovelace (1815-1852) and a photograph from 1842 of Louis Philippe I (1773-1850), king of the French, as per Chateauversailles.fr.

Take a look:

In the 18th and 19th centuries, scientists discovered that silver nitrate darkens when exposed to light, laying the foundation for photography. The invention of photography in the 19th century allowed people to capture and preserve images of historical figures, such as these, providing valuable insights into their lives.

But did you know who took the 'first permanent photograph'? As per Britannica.com, Joseph Nicéphore Niépce took the first permanent photograph, 'View from the Window at Le Gras', in 1826 using heliography.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.