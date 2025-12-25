21 pics of old Malaysian home that is unrecognisable after a 28 lakh renovation: See dramatic before-and-after reveal

In a world where home renovations are often synonymous with sky-high costs, one Malaysian interior design studio is proving that a fortune isn’t always a prerequisite for a dream home 🏡✨. PlayHaus ID, an interior design firm specialising in modern and vibrant transformations, took to Instagram on August 30 to showcase a dramatic before-and-after reveal of an ageing house. Also read | Inside 40-year-old DDA flat that looks like mini mansion after mind blowing ₹40 lakh renovation: Before-and-after video Looking for budget-friendly home renovations or tips that could help you draft a checklist for your own home project? Don't miss this home renovation. (Instagram/ playhaus_21)

The project, completed on a relatively tight budget of under RM 130,000 (approximately ₹28.84 lakh), is a must-see for homeowners looking for high-impact results without the high-end price tag.

Redefining the 'old house' stigma

“Many think renovating an old house always costs a fortune,” the studio shared in their post's caption. “But with a RM 130K budget, we turned this old space into something completely new.”

Their design philosophy focused on minimalism and functionality, proving that smart structural changes often carry more weight than expensive decor. PlayHaus ID shared the details, writing:

⦿ Knocked down walls → Open and spacious layout

⦿ Extended the kitchen → Modern island kitchen

⦿ Preserved the airwell → Natural light in the dining area

⦿ Refurbished flooring → Old tiles with a fresh new look

⦿ Hidden bathroom → Blending practicality with aesthetics

A detailed look at the transformation

1. Exterior and facade refresh

The first impression of the home shifted from weathered to sophisticated. The original stained exterior and dated yellow awning were replaced with a crisp white palette. To add contrast, the designers swapped the vertical bar gate for a modern dark bronze finish and upgraded the driveway with a patterned stone-look surface.

2. Living and dining: a lesson in light

To combat the narrow feel of the traditional layout, the team stripped away peeling paint in favour of a warm-white colour scheme. Interestingly, instead of replacing everything, they opted to polish the original terrazzo flooring. This decision not only saved on costs but also retained a touch of the home’s historical character, now illuminated by recessed LED lighting.

3. The heart of the home: the kitchen

Perhaps the most significant structural change occurred in the kitchen. By removing the dividing wall between the cooking and living areas, the studio created a seamless open-plan layout. The upgrade included large-format terracotta-coloured floor tiles, a sleek grey marble-patterned backsplash, updated plumbing, modern cabinetry configurations and an island.

4. Bedrooms: privacy meets style

The renovation addressed the 'old house' feel of the bedrooms by replacing thin-framed windows with thick, dark-framed ones. This update provided better privacy and a grounded, contemporary aesthetic while maintaining original ventilation.

Is it worth it?

The studio concluded their reveal by posing a question to their followers: “Renovation isn’t just about replacing the old — it’s about creating endless possibilities within a limited budget. Would you say this RM 130K transformation is worth it?”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.