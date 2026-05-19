43-year-old unmarried Indian woman living alone gets honest about being single by choice: 'In love with my freedom'

In a society where marriage is often viewed as the ultimate milestone for women, 43-year-old yoga teacher Mandeep Kaur is challenging the status quo. Her March 6 Instagram video, titled 'Pov (point of view): 43-year-old unmarried woman in India living alone', has sparked a conversation about independence, peace, and the joy of choosing oneself. Also read | 30-year-old woman shares 14 reasons most men won't date her: ‘Inconsistency gives me the ick’

Mandeep Kaur is 'single by choice' and proves that solitude doesn't mean loneliness — it means 'freedom'. (Instagram/ coachmandeepkau)

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Mandeep’s 'story her way' isn't just a statement; it’s a meticulously curated lifestyle that prioritises wellness, career, and absolute ‘freedom’. She wrote in her caption, "I'm 43, never married, single by choice and living alone in India! In love with my life, my freedom, my space, my journey, my path and myself... this is my story, my way."

A routine built on self-love

The video reveals a packed but purposeful schedule that begins well before the sun rises. Mandeep’s day is a masterclass in intentional living:

⦿ 04:45 am – 06:20 am: The day starts in the quiet dark with her 'morning rituals'. In the clip, Mandeep is seen preparing warm lemon water and soaking almonds, then meditating in a room lit by soft candles and incense. She concludes her morning prep with a fresh brew of coffee and a smile in the mirror, where a handwritten note reads: "I am enough."

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{{^usCountry}} ⦿ 06:20 am: Before the world wakes up, she hits the road, greeting her 'buddies' — a pack of friendly local stray dogs who clearly adore her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ 06:20 am: Before the world wakes up, she hits the road, greeting her 'buddies' — a pack of friendly local stray dogs who clearly adore her. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ⦿ 07:00 am – 10:30 am: As a yoga teacher, Mandeep spends her morning leading students through meditation, pranayama, and yoga asanas in a stunning, open-air studio overlooking lush greenery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ 07:00 am – 10:30 am: As a yoga teacher, Mandeep spends her morning leading students through meditation, pranayama, and yoga asanas in a stunning, open-air studio overlooking lush greenery. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ 11:00 am – 12:30 pm: Returning home, she prepares a nutritious first meal. The video shows her balancing client follow-ups and admin work from her laptop, occasionally taking her work to the outdoors for a change of scenery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ 11:00 am – 12:30 pm: Returning home, she prepares a nutritious first meal. The video shows her balancing client follow-ups and admin work from her laptop, occasionally taking her work to the outdoors for a change of scenery. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ 01:00 pm – 02:30 pm: Proving that age is just a number, Mandeep hits the gym for a heavy lifting session, including squats and leg presses, maintaining a physique that reflects her discipline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ 01:00 pm – 02:30 pm: Proving that age is just a number, Mandeep hits the gym for a heavy lifting session, including squats and leg presses, maintaining a physique that reflects her discipline. {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ 04:00 pm – 05:30 pm: The afternoon is dedicated to online coaching sessions, where she shares her expertise with a global audience.

⦿ Sunset and evening: Mandeep winds down with a peaceful walk on the beach. By 06:45 pm, she is enjoying a simple, home-cooked dinner.

⦿ 07:45 pm – 08:15 pm: Her workday ends with a serene evening class of yoga nidra under the stars.

⦿ 08:30 pm: The day closes with a book — fittingly, The Power of Positive Thinking — as she prepares for a restful night’s sleep.

'I can smell the peace'

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What stands out more than the packed schedule itself is Mandeep’s demeanour. Throughout the video, she radiates calm and genuine contentment. Whether she is sipping coffee, lifting weights, or watching the sunset, there is a consistent, infectious smile on her face.

The internet has responded with overwhelming support. One Instagram user said, "I can smell the peace," while others praised Mandeep for breaking cultural taboos. "This will be very common in the upcoming decade," another commented. "I am happy women are choosing themselves," a third added.

For Mandeep, living alone in India isn't a sign of missing out — it's a conscious embrace of space, journey, and self. As she puts it, she is 'in love' with her life.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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