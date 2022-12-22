5 things to remember while planning a perfect bachelor party for your bestie

‘Tis the wedding season and our Instagram stories are flooded with pictures of our dear ones, close ones, and acquaintances getting engaged or tying the knot. Bachelor parties may range from a low-key weekend in the woods with a select group of pals to an exciting day of drinking and golfing on the coast, depending on the individual. A groom-to-be has the opportunity to gather with all of his closest friends, bid farewell to a single life, and begin a new chapter with her chosen life partner.

Since then, bachelor parties have greatly evolved and, more importantly, have developed significantly in terms of creativity. It's easier to feel overwhelmed when planning for a perfect bachelorette. However, there are a few tips and tricks which can make things easier. (Also read: 6 exotic Indian destinations for a perfect bachelorette trip )

Talking to HT lifestyle, Hafiz Khan, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Hubble Entertainment, has unrooted some points that you can consider to plan an ideal bachelor’s party for your bestie.

1. Shortlist your location

When it comes to bachelor’s, we want it to go from evening to night and midnight to morning, without any pause on the booze and music button. A farmhouse can be the best bet to keep up with your gang’s untiring energy throughout the day. A beachside resort will set the mood of your whole day just the way you want. From relishing a good swim or just basking under the sun to dousing your favourite drinks during the sundowner, it’s just you and your best time with your men. Choose from what you like the most. You can also choose to stay at your home with the booze and snacks stocked well in advance to last through the night. You can choose what suits you and your gang.

2. Decoration is imperative

Isn’t it just another boys’ night out if there aren’t defining props for the bachelor’s party? You can elevate the experience by adding fancy lights, the groom-to-be’s favourite premium booze, top-notch speakers, banners, and placards having quirky messages on them. It’s up to you if you want to add more fun elements like a bonfire, or just play the guitar for your fellow while you sing along to the age-old melodies in the chorus.

3. Appetizers and drinks go hand in hand

Bar snacks are obsolete for the Bachelor’s party. Food to munch and drinks to gulp down, are quintessential for any party. And when you're going to celebrate a future groom's final moments as a bachelor, it's a must to have enough shots that nobody goes dry for the night.

4. Groove your moves on the dance floor

It’s your best man’s wedding, after all, you want to dance along through the night as you make the bachelor’s time truly memorable for a lifetime. Prepare the high-octane playlist in advance and source some good quality music system and you are all set.

5. Keep the camera rolling

You live in the moments and capture them for a lifetime. For that, you cannot keep pulling up your mobile to click pictures time and again while also living in it. A professional photographer will let you capture them just at the right time. You must hire one to have the memories gushing through your mind as you take a trip down memory lane, years down the line.

With everything in place, just go with the flow of making the day truly momentous for your BFF as they enjoy their bachelor life to the fullest on this day.

