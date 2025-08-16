7 interior design aesthetics inspired by your favourite shows to add to your home: Bridgerton to House of the Dragon

We all binge-watch our favourite shows, and after finally catching up with all the seasons and episodes, we still linger, daydreaming about the characters, the stories, and especially the spaces where the stories unfold. The sets, particularly, are not just the background but set the mood of the scene, making them as vital as the main characters. If you can’t help but keep binging, why not take a page from their design playbook? Maybe you don't have to do a 360 degree makeover, but even some small corner, minor tweaks here and there, wallpaper to armchair. They are also great conversation starters, perfect for both idle small talk and brainstorming theories about the show. Point being, these story-centric decor additions give your space a pop-culture personality. Get inspired by your favourite shows, adding decor additions and making design tweaks.(Shutterstock)

Tanu Gupta, Principal Designer & Astro-Vastu Specialist, Tanish Dzignzm, shared with HT Lifestyle about how OTT set designs are fascinating. Speaking about the sets of the different shows, she said, “You'll notice a quiet revolution happening, not just in plot twists or character arcs, but in the rooms themselves. From the brocade-drenched courtyards of Heeramandi to the sterile perfection of Succession's penthouses, interior design has become a mirror to our deepest cultural cravings. As a designer, I often say: a space doesn’t just hold a story—it tells it.”

Here are some of Tanu Gupta's recommendations for design/decor based on the sets of the shows:

1. Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan in a still from Bridgerton Season 3. The sets include soft pastel colours with vintage brass.

The aesthetic features softness in the maximalism. The recent season of Bridgerton includes an even dreamier palette, including powdered lavenders, lemon sorbets, and frothy pinks.

Pastel maximalism is the prominent aesthetic in Bridgerton.

Pair toile wallpaper with aged brass.

Mix old-world mirrors with modern florals.

2. Made in Heaven

Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in a still from Made In Heaven season 1.

The show includes a lot of haveli weddings with neon lighting, jharokhas next to modernist art, and bridal lounges.

The design takeaways are terrazzo floors with temple bells or ikat cushions on Brutalist sofas.

3. Heeramandi

Manisha Koirala in a still from Heeramandi. The aesthetics are moody and vintage.

Heeramandi's set design is a grand spectacle of colour therapy: emerald velvets, crimson brocades, brass urli lighting casting shadows that feel almost spiritual.

The main design takeaways are vintage. Layered textures, antique finishes, and heritage craftsmanship are making a strong comeback.

Includes rich textures and materials like velvets, brocades and heritage-inspired designs.

4. House of the Dragon

The interiors are darker in the House of the Dragon.

The interiors of the set are darker.

The palettes of colour are more shadowy.

Distressed textures fit in this aesthetic.

Include raw natural material like stone, wrought iron, or wood.

5. Succession

Logan Roy’s penthouses and yachts are powerfully quiet: creamy travertine, matte black, and enough space between objects to suggest detachment.

Ultra-minimalism is the style of this show's set.

6. The Bear

Brutalist materials, concrete, metal, and glass, can still hold warmth when softened with honest lighting

Add human touches: handwritten notes, small plants, or personal mementoes.

7. Loot