8 Best swings to dress up your patios for the monsoon season; Watch the rain while you enjoy your cuppa
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 09:00 am IST
Rainy days feel better with the right setup. An outdoor swing turns your patio into a calming spot to sip tea and relax.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Invezo 2-Seater Outdoor Swing Jhula for Adults with Canopy and Cushions Cup Holders (Garden Swing, Water Proof, Balcony Terrace Swing 270kgs Capacity) View Details
|
₹32,500
|
|
|
Happy Star Outdoor Furniture Double Seater Swing (Black Swing with Grey Cushion) (Black/Grey Sofa) View Details
|
₹21,950
|
|
|
Patiofy Premium 2 Seater Swing for Adults/Swing Chair/Swing for Balcony/Jhula for Adults/Double Seater Swing with Grey Cushion & Hanging Kit/Swing for Indoor and Outdoor (Brown) View Details
|
₹3,919
|
|
|
SpyderCraft Alisha Craft Single Seater Swing Chair with Stand & Cushion Outdoor Indoor Balcony Garden Patio,Powder Coated Frame,UV Protected Wicker,Premium Cushion, Metal View Details
|
₹9,199
|
|
|
Patiofy Metal Premium Square Relaxo Jhula Swing Chair For Adults&Kids/Hammock Hanging Swing For Balcony, Indoor&Outdoor/Hanging Jhula Chair With Free L Cushion& Hanging Kit/ 150Kgs Capacity(Brown) View Details
|
₹2,899
|
|
|
Curio Centre Make in India Round Cotton Rope Hanging Swing for Adults & Kids with Accessories/Swing Chair for Indoor,Outdoor,Home,Patio,Yard, Balcony,Garden (145 x 57 x 43 cm,100 kgs Capacity, Brown) View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Halder Jute Handmade Indoor & Outdoor D Shape Hanging Swing Chair | Jhula with Cushion, Iron S Hook & 3M Nylon Rope | Cotton, White, 70 x 65 x 150 cm | Living Room, Balcony, Patio & Garden View Details
|
₹1,449
|
|
|
Curio Centre Cotton Swinging Hammock Hanging Swing Chair/Hammock Swing for Adults/Swing for Indoor Outdoor, Garden & Patio/Durable Portable Jhula/Swing for Home - Black View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
