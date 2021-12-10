A melange of India’s crafts and craftspersons in Delhi

New Delhi The charm of handcrafted and handwoven artefacts is inexplicable, and for connoisseurs of these, Dillii Haat at INA is no less than heaven world. Showcasing their handcrafted works at more than 165 stalls, as part of the fest titled Master Creation 2021, are master craftspersons from across the country. From handwoven sarees to woollen shawls and stoles, handmade jackets, and home utilities such as bedsheets, carpets, wall hangings and even toys are exhibited at this event organised by the Ministry of Textiles.

Handloom and handicraft from almost every Indian state is on display here. Spot Firoj Ahmed, a rug artisan from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, who has neatly arranged a wide variety of rugs and carpets in his stall. “I’ve brought dhurries that my family and I make. Mirzapur’s speciality is the woollen kilim weave, which is also available here. Each rug takes a few weeks to make,” says Ahmed adding, “It’s my first time at the exhibition here since Covid struck, and I’ve come here with high hopes.”

Get a glimpse of Karnataka’s Bidri work at the exhibition.

Among the many exhibitors are National Awardees with extraordinary skill in crafts. Fayaz Ahmed Ganie, an award-winning master craftsman from Jammu and Kashmir, who was recognised in 2010 for his skill in Kani shawl weaving — one of the oldest handicraft of Kashmir — says: “I am exhibiting shawls, stoles, jackets and other clothing here, all handcrafted. It is a breath of fresh air to let our creations see light of the day, and bring it to newer customers and connoisseurs in a different city and state.”

Bayaben Devji Vankar from Gujarat, a 2006 National Award winner has brought fine examples of Bhujodi Kutchi handwork to this fair. “Straight from the loom in Bhuj, these are weaves in both cotton and wool. While these weaves are known in the local regions of production, in big cities like Delhi they aren’t as popular. I’m happy to be here and represent Bhujodi weave and handicraft,” she says.

From the Jharkhand cluster, buyers can shop from the stall of Pushpenda Kumar, an award-winning artisan who got recognised for a handwoven image of Birsa Munda on textile. He says, “The Government is focussed on making the craftsmen self-marketers, so as to make us atmanirbhar in a way; which is good. Coming here directly builds confidence in the crafts community.”

Rani Shukla, a Jaipur-based artisan and trader, while presenting jackets and dohars done in an indigenous handblock fashion, shares, “Humne socha nahi yaha itna acha response milega. We got a huge order of 300 dohars from a Delhi-based customer two days ago, who wanted to gift it to the wedding guests in her home... Things are finally looking bright after a tough year.”

Gullaks (piggy banks) and colourful jewellery boxes made of cane, to safeguard your belongings. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

Seen at the fair with multiple bags is Pulstya Ray, an engineer by profession, who tells us, “Here at the fair, it’s the direct craftsman selling you his craft. In a way, it’s B2B, so there’s no intermediary involved. I do make it a point to visit Dilli Haat, whenever I’m in Delhi. And this time too I’ve bought multiple saris and shawls!”

Catch It Live

What: Master Creation 2021

Where: Dilli Haat, INA

On till: December 15

Timing: 10am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat INA on the Yellow and Pink Lines

Author tweets @siddhijainn

