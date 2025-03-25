Add these 4 decor items to transform your home into a luxury space on a budget

Luxury decor is all about the finer details that bring sophistication and style into your home. With the right elements, you can transform your space into an elegant retreat without overspending. Make your home look like a million bucks without spending a fortune!(Image by Sanjivision)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kuntal Vyas Aggarwal, Founder and Design Head at Resaiki interiors and architecture design studio, suggested the following tips to transform your home into a luxury space on a budget -

1. Play with colours and metallic accents

A fresh coat of paint in rich colours like deep blue, rich green, or burnt orange can instantly elevate a space. Pairing these with metallic accents such as gold-framed mirrors, brass-finished light fixtures, silver candle holders, and vases helps create a balanced, luxurious look without overdoing it. These small metallic elements instantly add a sense of opulence.

Which metallic accent furnishes to pair with Mocha Mouse coloured walls?(Image by Diariodesign)

2. Embrace minimalism for a clean look

A clutter-free space exudes luxury. Use neutral shades like beige, light grey or off-white to create an open and airy feel. Minimalist colours in bigger furniture, such as sofas, allow personalised luxury features like souvenirs and art instalments to stand out. Invest in multi-functional furniture pieces that are both stylish and space-efficient.

3. Add texture with soft furnishings

Layering different textures creates warmth and depth. Plush velvet cushions, chunky knit throws and woven rugs add a sense of cosiness while maintaining a refined look. A mix of soft lighting– table lamps, pendant lights and candles can enhance this inviting atmosphere. Shop for throw pillows and blankets in different textures that can easily be swapped out with the seasons to refresh the space.

Soft cotton fabrics and pastel shades create a breezy, calming vibe, perfect for a budget-friendly summer home refresh with the best picks for home furnishings.

4. Curate art and statement pieces

Art brings personality and exclusivity to any space. Whether a bold abstract painting, sculpture or vintage-inspired piece, well-chosen artwork instantly elevates interiors. Statement lighting, like a sleek chandelier or unique pendant lamp, can also be an elegant focal point. To make this budget-friendly, consider prints or posters framed in high-quality frames for an affordable alternative to expensive original art. You can also explore local artists for unique and reasonably priced pieces that bring personality to your space.