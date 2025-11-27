Search
Thu, Nov 27, 2025
Amazon Black Friday Sale: Early deals LIVE on furniture like sofas, tables and more; 28th Nov to 1st Dec 2025

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 07:24 pm IST

Offers on furniture bring fresh picks on sofa sets, dining tables, coffee tables and shoe racks as the Amazon Black Friday Sale begins today with up to 80% off!

Sleepyhead Bae - 4 Seater Interchangeable L Shape Sofa Set (LHS/RHS, Fabric, Ocean Blue) 4 Person Sofa View Details checkDetails

₹24,699

amazonLogo
TREE TO DREAMY Polyester Velvet Contemperory Sofa Set with Cushion Chaise Lounge, Sectional Sofa Perfect for Your Living Room,Guests Room & Office. (Leathrate Brown & Beige, 3+2+1) View Details checkDetails

₹47,499

amazonLogo
Zivanto Solid Sheesham Wood Sofa Set 5 Seater, Wooden Sofa Sets 3+1+1 for Living Room, Five Seater Sofa Set with Cream Cushions for Office & Lounge, Honey View Details checkDetails

₹24,849

amazonLogo
Sleepyhead RX6 - Single Seater Suede Fabric Recliner (Mocha Brown) |3 Modes of Comfort |High Back Rest for Extra Neck & Lumbar Support | Premium Pocket Springs for Plush Feeling View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
Green Soul Comfy | Rocking, Revolving and Recline| 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | 3 Years Warranty Color (Brown) | Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

₹20,989

amazonLogo
Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa |Finish Color - Brown View Details checkDetails

₹15,190

amazonLogo
Ramdoot Furniture CNC Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table Set 6 Seater | Six Seater Dining Table 6 Seater with 4 Cushion Chairs & 1 Bench for Living Room | 6 Seater Dining Set for Hotel Restaurant |Honey View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

amazonLogo
ORMEE Solid Wood Dining Table Set with Chairs for Living Room Home | Wooden Dining Room Sets Furniture for Hotels & Restaurants - Honey Finish (4 Seater) View Details checkDetails

₹12,998

amazonLogo
WOODSTAGE Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table with 4 Cushion Chairs & 1 Bench Wooden Furniture Six Seater Dinner Table Set for Living Room Home (Teak Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹32,699

amazonLogo
Smuxee Nesting Coffee Table Set of 2 for Living Room - Round Wooden Top & Matte Black Metal Base - Space Saving & Stylish View Details checkDetails

₹1,829

amazonLogo
Ganooly Mid Century Modern Coffee Table With Storage, 41.3 Inch Rectangle Wooden Accent Center Sofa Table With Sliding Pe Rattan Woven Door Panel&Solid Wood Legs, Suitable For Living Room, Apartment View Details checkDetails

₹6,600

amazonLogo
Sweetcrispy Coffee Table Brown, Lift Top Coffee Tables for Living Room, Small Rising Wooden Dining Center Tables with Storage Shelf and Hidden Compartment View Details checkDetails

₹7,589

amazonLogo
WeCool SR-B12 Upgraded Shoe Rack for Home Plastic, Portable Shoe Rack with Dustproof Door for Heels/Slippers/Boots, 12-Layer Shoe Storage Cabinet with Hooks for Entryway or Bedroom - Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,479

amazonLogo
DeckUp Bei 3-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack with Wooden Legs (Walnut, Matte Finish), 680 Mm Height View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
DeckUp Noordin 3-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack (Walnut, Matte Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹5,699

amazonLogo
Early deals for the Amazon Black Friday Sale are already available, and the timing feels perfect for anyone looking to buy fresh furniture for the season. I have been browsing the picks and the mix of sofa sets, dining tables, coffee tables and shoe racks feels quite tempting for a quick home update. A good furniture sale always sparks an idea, and this round feels like a great time to plan a cosy layout without breaking the bank.

Sofa sets and dining tables create a warm setting as fresh furniture offers arrive during the Amazon Black Friday Sale.(AI generated)
Sofa sets bring the room together, dining tables set the tone for gatherings, coffee tables add shape to a small corner, and shoe racks keep the entry neat. The sale runs from 28th Nov to 1st Dec, so there is enough time to spot pieces that suit your home.

Sofa sets with up to 45% off

Seating feels even more tempting with sofa sets going up to 45% off in the Amazon Black Friday Sale. I took a quick look through the range and spotted pieces that suit both compact flats and larger living rooms. A good furniture sale always nudges fresh ideas, and this one offers shapes, colours and layouts that make the room feel inviting without much effort.

1.

Sleepyhead Bae - 4 Seater Interchangeable L Shape Sofa Set (LHS/RHS, Fabric, Ocean Blue) 4 Person Sofa
2.

TREE TO DREAMY Polyester Velvet Contemperory Sofa Set with Cushion Chaise Lounge, Sectional Sofa Perfect for Your Living Room,Guests Room & Office. (Leathrate Brown & Beige, 3+2+1)
3.

Zivanto Solid Sheesham Wood Sofa Set 5 Seater, Wooden Sofa Sets 3+1+1 for Living Room, Five Seater Sofa Set with Cream Cushions for Office & Lounge, Honey
Recliners starting at 15000

Recliners starting at 15000 feel like a handy upgrade for anyone planning a small refresh. The range sits well within most living rooms and blends smoothly with ongoing furniture sale picks across sofa sets and coffee tables. I checked a few pieces on Amazon, and the comfort level looked promising for long evenings. A recliner also anchors a cosy corner without demanding extra space in a relaxed daily routine.

4.

Sleepyhead RX6 - Single Seater Suede Fabric Recliner (Mocha Brown) |3 Modes of Comfort |High Back Rest for Extra Neck & Lumbar Support | Premium Pocket Springs for Plush Feeling
5.

Green Soul Comfy | Rocking, Revolving and Recline| 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | 3 Years Warranty Color (Brown) | Installation Provided
6.

Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa |Finish Color - Brown
Dining tables at minimum 45% off

Dining tables at a minimum of 45% off feel perfect for anyone hoping to refresh the heart of the home during the Amazon Black Friday Sale. I browsed the selection and noticed a good mix of compact four-seaters and roomy family tables that suit different routines. A sturdy dining table instantly brings shape to daily meals, and this round of offers makes the upgrade feel pleasantly within reach.

7.

Ramdoot Furniture CNC Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table Set 6 Seater | Six Seater Dining Table 6 Seater with 4 Cushion Chairs & 1 Bench for Living Room | 6 Seater Dining Set for Hotel Restaurant |Honey
8.

ORMEE Solid Wood Dining Table Set with Chairs for Living Room Home | Wooden Dining Room Sets Furniture for Hotels & Restaurants - Honey Finish (4 Seater)
9.

WOODSTAGE Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table with 4 Cushion Chairs & 1 Bench Wooden Furniture Six Seater Dinner Table Set for Living Room Home (Teak Finish)
Coffee tables as low as 1800

Coffee tables starting at 1800 feel like a smart pick for a quick living room lift, especially with the ongoing furniture sale bringing fresh choices. I glanced through the options on Amazon and spotted compact pieces for small flats along with wider surfaces for bigger rooms. A coffee table always grounds the seating area, and this price range makes it easy to try a new shape or finish without stretching the budget.

10.

Smuxee Nesting Coffee Table Set of 2 for Living Room - Round Wooden Top & Matte Black Metal Base - Space Saving & Stylish
11.

Ganooly Mid Century Modern Coffee Table With Storage, 41.3 Inch Rectangle Wooden Accent Center Sofa Table With Sliding Pe Rattan Woven Door Panel&Solid Wood Legs, Suitable For Living Room, Apartment
12.

Sweetcrispy Coffee Table Brown, Lift Top Coffee Tables for Living Room, Small Rising Wooden Dining Center Tables with Storage Shelf and Hidden Compartment
Shoe racks at up to 80% off

Shoe racks at up to 80% off feel like a welcome chance to tidy up the entry areas of your home without spending much. I checked the range during the Amazon Black Friday Sale and saw slim units for tight corners along with larger pieces for families. A good shoe rack instantly brings relief from clutter and helps keep the floor clear. At these prices, it becomes simple to pick a style that suits your daily routine.

13.

WeCool SR-B12 Upgraded Shoe Rack for Home Plastic, Portable Shoe Rack with Dustproof Door for Heels/Slippers/Boots, 12-Layer Shoe Storage Cabinet with Hooks for Entryway or Bedroom - Black
14.

DeckUp Bei 3-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack with Wooden Legs (Walnut, Matte Finish), 680 Mm Height
15.

DeckUp Noordin 3-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack (Walnut, Matte Finish)
  • When does the sale run?

    The sale runs from 28th Nov to 1st Dec, giving you a neat window to browse sofa sets, dining tables, coffee tables and shoe racks.

  • Are the discounts actually good?

    Yes, the offers feel solid this time. I spotted sofa sets at strong markdowns, coffee tables at friendly prices and shoe racks at levels that make tidying easy.

  • Can I expect decent quality in the lower price range?

    Plenty of budget-friendly picks look reliable for daily use. I usually scan reviews, product photos and size details before adding anything to my cart.

  • Are there options for smaller homes?

    Quite a few. Compact dining tables, slim shoe racks and small-scale coffee tables pop up often during the sale, making it simple to plan a cosy layout.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
