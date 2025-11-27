Amazon Black Friday Sale: Early deals LIVE on furniture like sofas, tables and more; 28th Nov to 1st Dec 2025
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 07:24 pm IST
Offers on furniture bring fresh picks on sofa sets, dining tables, coffee tables and shoe racks as the Amazon Black Friday Sale begins today with up to 80% off!
Sleepyhead Bae - 4 Seater Interchangeable L Shape Sofa Set (LHS/RHS, Fabric, Ocean Blue) 4 Person Sofa View Details
₹24,699
|
TREE TO DREAMY Polyester Velvet Contemperory Sofa Set with Cushion Chaise Lounge, Sectional Sofa Perfect for Your Living Room,Guests Room & Office. (Leathrate Brown & Beige, 3+2+1) View Details
₹47,499
|
Zivanto Solid Sheesham Wood Sofa Set 5 Seater, Wooden Sofa Sets 3+1+1 for Living Room, Five Seater Sofa Set with Cream Cushions for Office & Lounge, Honey View Details
₹24,849
|
Sleepyhead RX6 - Single Seater Suede Fabric Recliner (Mocha Brown) |3 Modes of Comfort |High Back Rest for Extra Neck & Lumbar Support | Premium Pocket Springs for Plush Feeling View Details
₹18,999
|
Green Soul Comfy | Rocking, Revolving and Recline| 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | 3 Years Warranty Color (Brown) | Installation Provided View Details
₹20,989
|
Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa |Finish Color - Brown View Details
₹15,190
|
Ramdoot Furniture CNC Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table Set 6 Seater | Six Seater Dining Table 6 Seater with 4 Cushion Chairs & 1 Bench for Living Room | 6 Seater Dining Set for Hotel Restaurant |Honey View Details
₹23,999
|
ORMEE Solid Wood Dining Table Set with Chairs for Living Room Home | Wooden Dining Room Sets Furniture for Hotels & Restaurants - Honey Finish (4 Seater) View Details
₹12,998
|
WOODSTAGE Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Dining Table with 4 Cushion Chairs & 1 Bench Wooden Furniture Six Seater Dinner Table Set for Living Room Home (Teak Finish) View Details
₹32,699
|
Smuxee Nesting Coffee Table Set of 2 for Living Room - Round Wooden Top & Matte Black Metal Base - Space Saving & Stylish View Details
₹1,829
|
Ganooly Mid Century Modern Coffee Table With Storage, 41.3 Inch Rectangle Wooden Accent Center Sofa Table With Sliding Pe Rattan Woven Door Panel&Solid Wood Legs, Suitable For Living Room, Apartment View Details
₹6,600
|
Sweetcrispy Coffee Table Brown, Lift Top Coffee Tables for Living Room, Small Rising Wooden Dining Center Tables with Storage Shelf and Hidden Compartment View Details
₹7,589
|
WeCool SR-B12 Upgraded Shoe Rack for Home Plastic, Portable Shoe Rack with Dustproof Door for Heels/Slippers/Boots, 12-Layer Shoe Storage Cabinet with Hooks for Entryway or Bedroom - Black View Details
₹2,479
|
DeckUp Bei 3-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack with Wooden Legs (Walnut, Matte Finish), 680 Mm Height View Details
₹5,499
|
DeckUp Noordin 3-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack (Walnut, Matte Finish) View Details
₹5,699
|
