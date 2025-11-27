Amazon Black Friday Sale: Early deals LIVE on furniture like sofas, tables and more; 28th Nov to 1st Dec 2025

Early deals for the Amazon Black Friday Sale are already available, and the timing feels perfect for anyone looking to buy fresh furniture for the season. I have been browsing the picks and the mix of sofa sets, dining tables, coffee tables and shoe racks feels quite tempting for a quick home update. A good furniture sale always sparks an idea, and this round feels like a great time to plan a cosy layout without breaking the bank. Sofa sets and dining tables create a warm setting as fresh furniture offers arrive during the Amazon Black Friday Sale.(AI generated)

Sofa sets bring the room together, dining tables set the tone for gatherings, coffee tables add shape to a small corner, and shoe racks keep the entry neat. The sale runs from 28th Nov to 1st Dec, so there is enough time to spot pieces that suit your home.

Sofa sets with up to 45% off

Seating feels even more tempting with sofa sets going up to 45% off in the Amazon Black Friday Sale. I took a quick look through the range and spotted pieces that suit both compact flats and larger living rooms. A good furniture sale always nudges fresh ideas, and this one offers shapes, colours and layouts that make the room feel inviting without much effort.

Top picks for you

Recliners starting at ₹ 15000

Recliners starting at ₹15000 feel like a handy upgrade for anyone planning a small refresh. The range sits well within most living rooms and blends smoothly with ongoing furniture sale picks across sofa sets and coffee tables. I checked a few pieces on Amazon, and the comfort level looked promising for long evenings. A recliner also anchors a cosy corner without demanding extra space in a relaxed daily routine.

Top picks for you

Dining tables at minimum 45% off

Dining tables at a minimum of 45% off feel perfect for anyone hoping to refresh the heart of the home during the Amazon Black Friday Sale. I browsed the selection and noticed a good mix of compact four-seaters and roomy family tables that suit different routines. A sturdy dining table instantly brings shape to daily meals, and this round of offers makes the upgrade feel pleasantly within reach.

Top picks for you

Coffee tables as low as ₹ 1800

Coffee tables starting at ₹1800 feel like a smart pick for a quick living room lift, especially with the ongoing furniture sale bringing fresh choices. I glanced through the options on Amazon and spotted compact pieces for small flats along with wider surfaces for bigger rooms. A coffee table always grounds the seating area, and this price range makes it easy to try a new shape or finish without stretching the budget.

Top picks for you

Shoe racks at up to 80% off

Shoe racks at up to 80% off feel like a welcome chance to tidy up the entry areas of your home without spending much. I checked the range during the Amazon Black Friday Sale and saw slim units for tight corners along with larger pieces for families. A good shoe rack instantly brings relief from clutter and helps keep the floor clear. At these prices, it becomes simple to pick a style that suits your daily routine.

Top picks for you

Similar articles for you

Looking for recliners for your living room? Picks from Amazon that you can order for under 20000

Office chairs with lumbar support: Understanding why this is important for your back

Switched my armchair to an ergonomic office chair: Changed how I work from home

Can the Frido Glide Ergo Chair really fix your workday posture? I tried it all October, and here's how it held up

Amazon Black Friday Sale on furniture: FAQs When does the sale run? The sale runs from 28th Nov to 1st Dec, giving you a neat window to browse sofa sets, dining tables, coffee tables and shoe racks.

Are the discounts actually good? Yes, the offers feel solid this time. I spotted sofa sets at strong markdowns, coffee tables at friendly prices and shoe racks at levels that make tidying easy.

Can I expect decent quality in the lower price range? Plenty of budget-friendly picks look reliable for daily use. I usually scan reviews, product photos and size details before adding anything to my cart.

Are there options for smaller homes? Quite a few. Compact dining tables, slim shoe racks and small-scale coffee tables pop up often during the sale, making it simple to plan a cosy layout.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.