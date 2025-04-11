Menu Explore
Amazon Ultimate Furniture Sale is LIVE! Minimum 40% off on mattresses, beds, recliners and more

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Apr 11, 2025 03:00 PM IST

Time to refresh your home. The Amazon Ultimate Furniture Sale is now live with a minimum 40% off on sofas, recliners, mattresses and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch King Size 78x72x8 Inches Space Grey

₹14,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 5-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x70x5 inches (King Size)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepwell Dual Mattress | Reversible | High Density (HD) Foam | 5-inch King Bed Size, Medium Soft & Hard (Orange, 72x72x5)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

duroflex LiveIn Duropedic - Doctor Recommended Orthopaedic, Pressure Relieving, Memory Foam King Bed, Roll Pack, 6 Inch King Size Medium Firm Mattress with Luxury Anti Microbial Fabric (78X72X6)

₹15,304

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Mattress | 5D SleepTech Crafted Zones | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |King Bed (78x72x6) inch, 10 Year Warranty

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Reversible Design | Soft & Firm Sides | Superior HD Foam | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | Single Size (72 x 36 x 5)

₹4,514

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 1 Seater Fabric Recliner (Brown)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Leatherette Manual Recliner with Durable Spring Support | 1 Years Warranty | Stylish Upholstery | Snug Fit for Luxurious Comfort (Glossy Sandy Swag)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | Brown (Grey)

₹14,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Comfy | 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | Recliner for Relaxing at Home | 3 Years Warranty (Soothing Grey) | Installation Provided

₹15,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised RRR Recliner |Patented SmartGRID Technology| Motorised Single Recliner Sofa with Revolving Mechanism| Rocking Sofa | Unique Lumbar Design | Premium Upholstery | Blue

amazonLogo
GET THIS

duroflex Avalon Single Seater Manual Recliner, Suede Fabric, Contemporary Look & Design, Color - Desert Orange

₹17,639

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White]

₹5,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black)

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Chair | Ergonomic Office, Study, Revolving, Computer Chair for Work from Home Heavy Duty Metal Base, Seat Height Adjustable (Black)

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

beAAtho® Verona Mesh High Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair | 3-Years Limited Warranty Included | Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ideal for Office Work & Study (Black)

₹4,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SONA ART & CRAFTS Modern Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table 4 Seater Dining Table Set with 4 Cushion Chairs Dinner Table Set for Dinning Room Home Hotel and Office (Natural Finish)

₹15,669

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Porash Furniture Sheesham Wood 4 Seater Dining Table with 4 Cushion Chairs for Living Room Home Office Dining Room Wooden Furniture Dinner Table Set (Maple Honey) |

₹18,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Krishna Wood Decor Standard Solid Wooden Sheesham Teak Wood Round Dining Table 4 Seater | Round Table with 4 Chairs | (Teak Finis)

₹18,315

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Adichwal Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood 4 Seater Dining Table Set with Cushioned Chairs for Dining Room | Living Room | Home & Office | Hotels Restaurant & Cafe (4 Seater, Walnut E)

₹14,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DRIFTINGWOOD Liana Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table 6 Seater | Wooden Six Seater Dinning Table with Green Cushion Chairs | Dinner Table 6 Seater | Dining Room Sets | Self Assembly Natural Finish

₹26,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ramdoot Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table Set 4 Seater | Four Seater Dining Table 4 Seater with 3 Chairs & 1 Bench for Living Room | 4 Seater Dining Set for Hotel and Restaurant | Honey

₹13,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Bed | Queen (78 X 60) Engineered Wood Bed with Storage, 1 Year Warranty | - Taurus - Columbian Walnut

₹11,879

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Arthur Double Bed Without Storage | Engineered Wood | Knock Down | 1 Year Warranty | Contemporary Design | Walnut

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Petra Solid Sheesham Wood King Bed (Teak Finish)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

@home by Nilkamal Marbito Engineered Wood Queen Bed with Headboard & Box Storage (White)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Arthur Queen Bed with Box Storage | Engineered Wood | 1 Year Warranty | Contemporary Design | Walnut

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GODREJ INTERIO Bed, Hannah Queen Size Engineered Wood Bed with Box Storage, 1-Year Warranty, Cola-Rain, Prelaminated Particle Board

amazonLogo
GET THIS
It’s that time again. The Amazon Ultimate Furniture Sale is officially live, and it’s bringing some serious price drops. From plush recliners and supportive mattresses to stylish sofas and beds that make you want to stay in, there’s something for every corner of your home. With a minimum 40% off on all the essentials, this is one sale that’s worth checking out.

Cosy up your space with massive discounts on recliners, sofas and beds during the Amazon Ultimate Furniture Sale.
Cosy up your space with massive discounts on recliners, sofas and beds during the Amazon Ultimate Furniture Sale.

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your living room or finally fix that worn-out mattress situation, this is your sign. The best part? It’s all available online, so you can shop from your sofa and plan your revamp at your own pace. This sale isn’t just about deals, it’s about bringing a new vibe to your space.

Mattresses at the Amazon Sale

Your sleep upgrade is just a click away at the Amazon ultimate furniture sale. Grab top-quality mattresses at a minimum of 40% off. Whether it’s memory foam comfort or ortho support, there’s one for every sleeper. With Amazon deals and mattress options flying off the shelves, this is your chance to rest better for less. Don’t miss these Amazon offers during the ultimate furniture sale.

Top picks at the Amazon Ultimate Furniture Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Recliners at the Amazon Sale

Settle in for peak comfort with recliners from the Amazon ultimate furniture sale. From sleek single seaters to spacious loungers, you’ll find great picks at prices that feel lighter. With Amazon deals on recliners that are hard to skip, now’s the time to bring in serious relaxation. This furniture sale is full of wins for your living room.

Top picks at the Amazon Ultimate Furniture Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Office chairs at the Amazon Sale

Say goodbye to sore backs and bad posture. The Amazon sale is packed with office chairs built for comfort and long hours. From mesh to cushioned styles, pick the one that works for your space. This furniture sale is ideal for home setups too. Office chairs in this Amazon ultimate furniture sale combine support and savings effortlessly.

Top picks at the Amazon Ultimate Furniture Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Dining tables at the Amazon Sale 

Bring your meals to a better setting with dining tables from the Amazon ultimate furniture sale. From compact designs to six-seaters, the choices suit all spaces. With Amazon's offers slicing prices, you can upgrade your dining zone in style. These Amazon deals cover wood, glass and everything in between. Now’s a smart time to give your dining area a fresh fix.

 

Top picks at the Amazon Ultimate Furniture Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Double beds at the Amazon Sale 

Big on comfort and easy on your pocket, the double beds in the Amazon ultimate furniture sale are worth browsing. Choose from solid wood classics to sleek storage options. The Amazon sale delivers options that fit every bedroom style. With mattress add-ons and matching furniture available, your entire room makeover can begin here. Don’t sleep on these Amazon offers.

 

Top picks at the Amazon Ultimate Furniture Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Ultimate Furniture Sale: FAQs

  • What is the Amazon Ultimate Furniture Sale all about?

    It’s a limited-time event offering a minimum of 40% off on sofas, recliners, mattresses, beds, office chairs, dining tables and more. Ideal time to grab Amazon deals and Amazon offers on quality furniture.

  • How long will the Amazon furniture sale last?

    The duration may vary, so it’s best to shop early to get the best from the Amazon ultimate furniture sale before stocks run low.

  • Are all furniture items included in the Amazon sale?

    Most categories are covered, including mattress, sofa, recliner, office chairs, and beds. Use filters to spot Amazon deals easily during this furniture sale.

  • Can I return furniture bought during the sale?

    Return policies remain the same as regular Amazon purchases. Be sure to check the return window and seller terms before ordering during the Amazon sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
