An artistic celebration of freedom and dignity
Swatantrata and swabhimaan are not mere words but ones that echo exalted emotions. At the 20th edition of the LalitArpan Festival, conceptualised by Kathak maestro, Padma Shri Shovana Narayan, these lofty themes of freedom and dignity will find expression in Kathak, Kathakali and traditional theatre performances, celebrating 75 years of India’s independence.
The audience is sure to be captivated by Narayan’s performance, Roop-Vidroop. “Based on a true incident, it is about the self-awareness of an acid attack survivor who decides to live life with her head held high. As she does this, the society that had earlier humiliated her for her disfigurement now looks upon her with respect,” shares the danseuse.
There’s also Kshaatra Baalaa in Kathakali’s streevesham style by Kathakali exponent Prabal Gupta to look forward to. A tribute to the women of our country who have lost their husbands for the cause of protecting our land, Kshaatra Baalaa brings forth “the theme of azadi through the sacrifices being made by the martyrs of our nation and the subsequent sacrifices by their widows,” shares Gupta.
The second day of the event will have a play, Lallan Miss, shedding light on the real-life struggles of Rajkumari, a transgender individual from Patna, who started a school to educate and equip trans kids for a life of dignity. “In the process, she faces all kinds of odds including threats to her life,” adds Narayan.
Catch It Live
What: LalitArpan Festival
Where:Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 10 and 11
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium on the Violet Line
Author Tweets @Nainarora8
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics