Armed Forces Flag Day 2023: The armed forces of the country are our strength. They stand at the borders and put their lives in the line to ensure that the countrymen have a good sleep. They fight the enemies with bravery and valour and sometimes become martyrs just to serve the nation. Portraying their love for the country, the armed forces prioritise the country and the people before anything else, even their own lives. Every year, Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated to collect funds for the betterment of the forces and pay our respects to the ones who laid their lives while protecting the country. Armed Forces Flag Day 2023: Date, history, significance(Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few things that we must keep in mind about Armed Forces Flag Day.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Date:

Every year, Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated on December 7. This year, the special day falls on Thursday.

History:

On August 28, 1949, the Ministry of Defence announced that December 7 will be celebrated as Armed Forces Flag Day to honour the soldiers, sailors and airmen. It also urges people to collect funds for providing for the betterment of the armed forces by selling badges and stickers. On this day, people come together to explore rehabilitation options for war victims and well-being of ex-servicemen personnel.

Significance:

People come together on this day to sell coupon flags, stickers, and other items all over the country to gather funds for the betterment of the armed forces. The solvers, sailors and airmen of the country put their lives in line to keep us safe. We should ensure that we do out bit to thank them for their contribution. On this day, people pay respects to the martyrs, and assist in providing welfare and support to the men in army, navy and air force of the country.