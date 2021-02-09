Art goes public in Gurugram, during the pandemic
Missed the joy of going to art shows due to Covid-19? Well, here’s an opportunity to check out some amazing pieces of art, without having to worry about the sanitisation status of an enclosed area since this is a public art exhibition. Titled Amore e Cura – Celebration of Love and Compassion, the show has on display paintings and sculptures by 30 artists including Pradosh Swain, Kazi Nasir, Shubra Chand, and Niren Sengupta.
Artist Ritu Saxena depicts a woman and her inner peace through her eyes, and feels that “art is a meditation”, whereas artist Rupa Khandelwal shows urbanisation in her painting, Girl in the City. “I have also tried to portray [the aspect of] feminism, how the city sees a woman, and how a woman sees the city. My painting has both the perspectives. The minute work is all folk art that I have picked from various parts of India... I like to portray happy feelings in my paintings,” adds Khandelwal.
Another vibrant work, Spring, has all the colours you need this season. It’s creator, artist Shilpi Bharati says, “I used the palette knife for this acrylic on canvas paintings... My last exhibition was of watercolours. I took inspiration from Monet [French painter, Oscar-Claude Monet], and used different textures.”
Organised by a Delhi-based NGO, Empowerment, the show aims to appeal to the masses. Kumar Vikas Saxena, curator, says, “There’s a great variety. We’ve participation of both senior as well as emerging artists. We wanted the art pieces to connect with the common folks so that they are able to appreciate art. That was the sole purpose to have a public art show. So I didn’t put a lot of abstract work, but instead chose something that the public can connect with!”
Catch It Live
What: Amore e Cura
Where: CyberHub, Gurugram
On till: February 10
Timing: 11am to 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 on Rapid Metro
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Art goes public in Gurugram, during the pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here
- ‘Carry forth the call of our captains’: America’s first ever National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman stirs the country once again with her original poem at the Super Bowl with unthinkable collision of grace and glitz. Check her full poem, Chorus of the Captains, here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sugata Bose calls Netaji relics at Victoria Memorial exhibition as 'fake copy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stephen King's 'Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption' out as standalone book
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amanda Gorman dedicates poem to three people at Super Bowl
- Amanda Gorman made headlines again as she shared her poetry at the Super Bowl. Though Gorman didn't perform on the field, a taped video of her was played reciting the poem which was dedicated to three people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rukhsat-e-Chillai Kalan musical event organised in Srinagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New museum in Nashville traces Black music history across genres in America
- The National Museum of African American Music, which opened recently, recites the interconnected story of Black music through different eras in America
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The beginnings of Bombay: Tracing a Portuguese legacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Art in new dimensions: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nigerian artist creates rotting exhibit as coronavirus warning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
An ode to the agony aunt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Treasure island: Take a tour of the Victoria Memorial museum as it turns 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Albanian communist-era landmark to be converted into a youth centre
- A posthumous museum, built for Albania's communist-era strongman, Enver Hoxha is being converted into a youth training and art centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Supreme Court deals setback to Jewish heirs in Nazi-era art dispute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
History of Maori, UK colonial to be included in New Zealand's schools' syllabus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox