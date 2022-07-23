Artistic interpretation of Bapu’s impressions

It’s no Gandhigiri, but Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas have often found place in books, documentaries and feature films for their plausible practicality in different spheres of life. Lending an artistic spin to the philosophies of the Father of the Nation, quite creatively, is an ongoing exhibition in the city, Sarvodaya Artists: Imagining a Swadeshi World. On display as part of this are about 70 artworks, created by more than 30 artists, who believe in Gandhi’s philosophy of sarvodaya, which means progress of all.

“My artwork is based on the three monkeys associated with Gandhiji,” says artist Orijit Sen, adding, “But I was interpreting it in a contemporary context so I related it to the devices we use. It implies that we speak a lot into our devices, but are not actually talking. We hear and see a lot of stuff on these devices, but are not actually seeing or hearing anything. I’ve put them on a battery sign, which is running low. It essentially signifies that we are moving away from so many ideas of Gandhi, and perhaps getting trapped in our own reality.”

Through his work, Three Monkeys, artist Orijit Sen interprets one’s relationship with their electronic devices.

Similarly, artist Uday Pritam Paul’s work depicts a broken door of a house in a village, which he relates to “the condition of our farmers, who often struggle to get sufficiently reciprocated for their efforts”. Paul elucidates, “My interpretation of art in terms of Gandhi’s ideals is on an intellectual level. Through my art, I try to reflect the open-mindedness of those individuals who walk the path that they have formed through their own ideologies, much like Gandhi.”

“Each artist has made their own interpretation of how they want to approach the subject,” shares Aaron Sinift, curator, adding, “Some artists were rather ambivalent to Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy. It seems that everyone takes a different perspective on what Gandhi means today, and what facets of his message resonate most strongly.”

Catch It Live

What: Sarvodaya Artists: Imagining a Swadeshi World

Where: National Gandhi Museum, Rajghat

On till: September 30 (Monday’s closed)

Timing: 10am to 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate on the Violet Line

Author tweets @karansethi042

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter